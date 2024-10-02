PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMk5KMldUSjdHJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIyTkoyV1RKN0cnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1SMk5KMldUSjdHJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Knighton on the radio: Updates from Nebraska's defensive line coach

Tim Verghese • InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
@TimVerghese

Nebraska defensive line coach Terrance Knighton made an appearance on Huskers Radio Network on Wednesday.

Here are a few notes from Knighton's radio appearance.

Nebraska's defense faces new challenges this season

Advertisement

The unintentional effect of having a quarterback like Dylan Raiola leading an offense that can score quickly has changed the ways teams approach game planning for Nebraska. Knighton drew back to his playing days to explain how teams have changed their approach to the Huskers.

"It’s different, I shared with the guys my experience playing with a guy like Peyton Manning," he said. "They’re [the offense] going to score a lot of points, so the defense is going to be on the field a lot more. Teams are going to try and do the best they can to keep a high powered offense off the field, teams are going to run the ball, try to get us in third and short so our pass rushers can't go out there and pass rush, and dominate the time of possession. When you know what teams are going to try and do to you it helps you a little bit with preparation.”

Stopping the run is not just important to Nebraska's success, it's the identity Knighton the rest of the staff want to the program to embrace.

"I think selfishly a lot of guys want to get sacks but you can't get sacks unless you stop the run," he said. "With me being the ex-player and playing for Coach Rhule as my position coach, it always started with stopping the run. That’s our DNA as a defense, that’s our DNA as a program, run the ball, stop the run and we got to handle that first.”

Nebraska faces a Rutgers team that's run the ball quite well this season but Knighton believes his guys are up for the challenge.

"Our guys will be ready to go," he said. "It's going to be a physical game, going to be a slow game, that’s the type of game they like. We’re going to have match their physicality, exceed their physicality up front. Our guys will be ready to go, it’s a challenge. Whenever a team thinks they can come in and run the ball, it’s a direct shot at the front, so I’ve been on them a little bit about that this week, been carrying a bat in practice to let them know the kind of mood I’m in this week."

Jimari Butler being the heart of the defense 

A lot of focus is on Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher, and Knighton made sure to praise both for their play this season. Robinson for his dominance lining up all over the line, and Hutmacher for the unsung work he's doing at nose tackle.

"You can always tell how good a nose tackle is based on how well the linebackers are playing," he said, noting the play of John Bullock and Mikai Gbayor this season is as much a reflection of Hutmacher as it is Nebraska's standout linebackers.

But as important as #0 and #9 have been for Nebraska's defense, Knighton called Nebraska's other single digit on the line, Jimari Butler, the leader of the group.

"He’s the heart and soul of the group," Knighton said. "Gritty, tough, he's the vocal leader. He’s wearing No. 1, he got a lot of votes to be a captain on the defense and all the guys respect him. Whether that's Vincent Shavers...Willis [McGahee IV]..all the young guys gravitate towards him because he’s honest with those guys and they see how hard he works.

On second-year players taking bigger, or smaller, roles

James "Sack-Man" Williams got his first two sacks of the season against Purdue, Knighton's been pleased with the progress he's made in his second season with the program, now an every-down lineman.

"He wasn’t the sack-man until this week," he said. "He’s a guy that we had to take out in rushing situations, but now he’s a guy that can go in there and be gritty, He’s a tough guy, he plays with his hands, he’s physical in the run game and he’s a guy we can depend on every down."

Kai Wallin has stepped into a bigger role as well after adding some much-needed weight.

"“He’s about 260 now," Knighton said. "He got here, he was a little skinny frail guy from california. He’s stronger, he’s tougher. He’ll never lose the ability to pass-rush, that’s his God-given gift and now he’s just trying to be an all-around player"

Meanwhile Riley Van Poppel is redshirting after appearing in three games early this season and developing behind the scenes. Knighton has high hopes for the second-year defsnvie lineman out of Argyle (Tex.).

“Riley is a pro," he said. "Riley does everything the right way. He gets 100% on every test, he can answer every question I ask in meetings, he can answer every question Coach Rhule asks. He's the ultimate program guy and we didn’t want to cheat him on development."

He added.

"We just decided, let's get him more reps in practice, let's get him going against our o-line everyday, getting 50 reps, getting better so next year when Ty Rbinson's gone, we don't lose a step and he's ready to go in there and be a dominant player we know he can be."


Latest on some newcomers

Freshman defensive lineman Keona Davis enrolled at Nebraska over the summer but he's already been a staple in the rotation and played some quality snaps for the Huskers through the first five games of his college career.

"“True freshman guy like Keona [Davis] who’s played a lot of football right now. We call him Tarzan, he’s just a physical guy," Knighton said. "He just goes 100 miles an hour all the time. Guys like that always find a way to get on the field. That’s just the guys we recruit the guys that we want, tough physical guys with a motor non-stop.”

Freshman David Höffken's development is taking some time as he adjusts to life as an American having moved in from Germany at 22 years old. He's getting a lot of reps in practice though and the progress is starting to show.

"He’s doing a great job right now," Knighton said. "He’s physical, he's fast, he has great size, he’s smart. Things just have to slow down for him. He’s getting a lot better right now because he’s getting a lot of reps in practice, he’s just got to keep working. He’s learning a lot, he’s sitting next to Ty in meetings."

Höffken has quickly endeared himself to the defensive line room

"He teaches us a German word every week," he said. "We’re building a camaraderie in the group, he’s getting used to everything handling academics, learning his playbook. He’s getting acclimated to that, but he’s doing a great job so the arrow is pointing up on him for sure."

Mason Goldman arrived at Nebraska as an offensive lineman from Gretna but has since moved to the defensive line room and rapidly elevated up Knighton's list of favorites.

"My favorite guy," he said with a smile. "He’s a guy who had some issues injury wise. He’s doing better now, he’s getting stronger, body’s developing. He's going to be a great player he’s going to be a guy we expect to come in and play great football"


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25lYnJhc2thLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9rbmlnaHRvbi1vbi10aGUtcmFkaW8tdXBkYXRlcy1mcm9tLW5l YnJhc2thLXMtZGVmZW5zaXZlLWxpbmUtY29hY2giLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5lYnJhc2thLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGa25pZ2h0b24tb24tdGhlLXJhZGlvLXVwZGF0 ZXMtZnJvbS1uZWJyYXNrYS1zLWRlZmVuc2l2ZS1saW5lLWNvYWNoJmM1PTIw MjI3MzMxMjEmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0 Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK