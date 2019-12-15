Nebraska added another big piece to its 2020 recruiting class with the addition of Keyshawn Greene Sunday afternoon The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker out of Crawfordville (Fla.) Wakulla committed to NU over offers from Florida State, Miami, Florida, Tennessee and several others. Greene becomes the 17th known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Greene means for the Huskers.

2020 Rivals250 linebacker Keyshawn Greene committed to Nebraska following his official visit to Lincoln.

1. The commitment of Keyshawn Greene helps to solidify one of the biggest needs in the class which was the inside linebacker position. The Huskers needed to take at least two inside linebackers in this class and they've now down just that with four-stars Greene and Eteva Mauga. 2. You've to go tip your hat to the job Nebraska assistant Travis Fisher did in recruiting Greene and eventually securing his commitment. Greene had been a long-time commitment to Florida State, but with the coaching change taking place in Tallahassee he decided to take an official visit to Miami and ended up decommitting from the Seminoles while on that trip. The plan had been for Greene to meet FSU's new staff this weekend, but Fisher was able to convince him to check out Lincoln instead and ended up getting a commitment from him before he left town. 3. The Huskers needed to upgrade the speed and overall athleticism at the inside linebacker position and Greene definitely helps in that department. He was clocked at 4.49 40-yard dash at The Opening camp in Orlando last spring where he also was named as the linebacker MVP. His speed and quickness is evident on film as he closes on the ball carrier quickly.

4. It doesn't matter how fast you are if you don't like to hit or can't tackle well. The good news for Nebraska is that it appears Greene tackles very well and likes to play a physical style of football. 5. Greene was ranked as an outside linebacker, but Nebraska sees him as an inside linebacker for their scheme. That should suit him well as he's got the speed to play sideline-to-sideline, shows the ability to blitz well and seems to be at his best when reading a play and getting downhill to make a tackle. He has the frame to fill out and carry more weight without losing any speed or explosiveness. 6. The Huskers now have five commits from the state of Florida in its 2020 class now that Greene is on board and still have a chance to add a few more before things are all said and done. Not only is landing five Florida prospects in one class a good things for the Huskers, but most of them are fairly high profile players that should help NU's efforts recruiting the Sunshine state down the road as well. 7. Greene is a competitive kid that comes from a good, winning program at Wakulla High School. Greene helped lead his team to a 13-1 record as a senior before losing in the state semifinals. He was a highly productive player as well as he racked up 147 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, two PBU, an interception and had one blocked field goal on the season. He will play his final high school football game in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio this January.

8. 2020 Nebraska commit breakdown

9. 2020 commits by position

1 - Quarterback 2 - Running back 3 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 2 - Offensive linemen 2 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 2 - Outside linebacker 2 - Inside linebacker 3- Defensive back 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?