“I think there’s been some good and some bad,” head coach Scott Frost said of the interior o-line competition. “It’s still working itself out, but there’s been a lot of guys doing some good things. Will Farniok’s been doing some good things, Trent Hixson’s been really impressive in spring ball, and a bunch of other guys. But that competition’s ongoing, and we’ll see where we are at the end of spring.”

All of that means very little as to who will make up Nebraska’s starting five come September, however, especially considering center Hunter Miller has been out with an injury for much of spring ball.

Based off interviews and two brief open practice opportunities, it appears that Trent Hixson and John Raridon are fighting for the left guard spot, while Cameron Jurgens and Will Farniok have been the top two options at center.

But there are still big voids to fill at center and left guard as NU turns the page to its fourth week of spring practices.

The Huskers are set at tackle with Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok returning at the left and right side, respectively, and Boe Wilson looks ready to take over at right guard after getting solid playing time last season.

While they may not get the same level attention as some other position battles this offseason, few competitions could be as important to Nebraska’s 2019 success than those on the interior offensive line.

Offensive line coach Greg Austin made sure to point out that those position battles included a few more names. He said Matt Sichterman has impressed since moving from tackle to guard this spring. At center, Austin praised AJ Forbes at center when asked to name a young player who caught his attention over the past few weeks.

“The guy that stands out to me is a guy by the name of AJ Forbes,” Austin said. “He’s progressing. He’s playing well. He stepped in at center with Hunter Miller hurt, and he’s doing a pretty good job. That’s all relative to where he was to where he is now, but that’s one guy that’s standing out.”

Austin added that Jurgens was still “progressing” in his transition from tight end to center this offseason, but that process might not take as long as some would expect given how determined the Beatrice, Neb., native has been to master his new role.

Austin said Jurgens opted to stay in Lincoln over Nebraska’s spring break and spent his time off coming to Austin’s office every day to study and learn the center position.

“That’s a testament to his eagerness to want to get better,” Austin said. “While most everybody else was out on vacation for spring break, he met with me every single day, Monday through Friday. It was kind of neat to see how excited he was every day to come in and learn.”

While four players are pushing for playing time at center right now, Austin said some separation was already starting to occur. One of the most important factors in deciding who eventually emerges atop the Week 1 depth chart will be which of those inexperienced underclassmen steps up and takes charge as the voice of the offensive line.

“I think there’s a baseline of respect that’s earned and given with the position,” Austin said. “I think more of the command is them taking command. When I say that, I mean instilling confidence in the man to the right and to the left of you.

“That’s what you want to get better at, and that’s the thing that we’re working on with everyone who’s taking snaps right now. It’s just that ownership to grab the bull by the friggin’ horns or the balls or whatever you want to grab it by and go from there.”