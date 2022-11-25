Nebraska senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles suffered a season-ending injury earlier this week in practice as released per the volleyball program Friday evening.



The announcement comes only under an hour before the No. 5 Huskers take on No. 3 Wisconsin for a chance to keeps its hope of winning its first Big Ten title since 2017. Earlier this week, Knuckles, along with Madi Kubik, announced that she would not come back for her fifth season of eligibility and depart the program after four seasons in Lincoln.



Knuckles had played in all 27 matches and 90 sets for Nebraska this season, helping anchor a back row that's led the No. 1 defense in the country. Knuckles averaged 1.97 digs per set this year recording 18 service aces. In four years, Knuckles totaled 1,098 career digs and 90 aces across 112 matches.



She will honored alongside Kubik, Kaitlyn Hord and Nicklin Hames for senior night following the Huskers match against Minnesota Saturday night.

