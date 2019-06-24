News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 17:01:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Kansas OT Conn commits to Nebraska because it felt like home

Icb3lqvwvv4xvsnugq0e
Offensive tackle Alex Conn is the 5th commitment to Nebraska's Class of 2020. (Nate Clouse)
Mike Matya • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst

So far in this current recruiting cycle, Nebraska has acquired verbal commitments from two top 50 national recruits in the 500-mile radius and, though he doesn't have quite as lofty of a ranking as...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}