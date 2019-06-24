Kansas OT Conn commits to Nebraska because it felt like home
So far in this current recruiting cycle, Nebraska has acquired verbal commitments from two top 50 national recruits in the 500-mile radius and, though he doesn't have quite as lofty of a ranking as...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news