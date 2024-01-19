According to Fred Hoiberg on Friday, Juwan Gary suffered a calf strain last Wednesday at Rutgers, not an Achilles tear.

Hoiberg said team trainer Andrew McCabe did the initial evaluation on Gary at Rutgers, and thought the Achilles was intact. Gary then had a scan Thursday and the results came back negative.

"We feel very fortunate about where things are with him — turned out it's a calf strain, and it's gonna be a day-to-day injury," Hoiberg said. "So he feels significantly better today than he did yesterday. It was a very scary situation for Juwan. I think everybody saw it was a non-contact injury. And he felt a pop and obviously thought the worst. It was very sore and he couldn't put much pressure on it at the time."

Hoiberg said it's going to be a day-to-day situation moving forward with Gary, who won't play Saturday against Northwestern.

"We'll just take it day-by-day," Hoiberg said. "If he continues to show the same progress that he's shown the last 48 hours, then hopefully we'll get him back on the court soon. I'm not going to put a time frame on it, but we'll just call it day-to-day right now."

Hoiberg said he didn't see the injury when it happened, but after the game he caught a replay of it. The coach said Gary felt scared thinking about the possibility of it being his third season-ending injury of his career.

"It was great to see him as the day went on," Hoiberg said. "He was on crutches all night, but the next morning, we talked to him and he said he was walking on his toes a little bit. And that's probably a pretty good sign when it comes to your Achilles."

Nebraska faces Northwestern at 1:15 p.m. Saturday's game will be part of Alumni Weekend for the Huskers, as nearly 65 former players and basketball staff will be back in Lincoln for the weekend.

While the news of Gary not sustaining a season-ending injury is good news, Gary's absence, for however long it will be, is a massive blow to Nebraska’s hopes of making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Through 15 games, Gary has averaged 11.7 points and is second on the team in field goal percentage (50 percent) among rotation players. His 5.8 rebounds rank second on the team behind Rienk Mast’s 8.4.

Gary also has the most offensive rebounds (40) and blocks (14) on the squad. He’s tied with Brice Williams for the team lead in steals with 18, and Gary has played 130 fewer minutes and three fewer games.