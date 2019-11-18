News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-18 19:41:36 -0600') }} football Edit

JUCO LB Hodge talks Nebraska visit, decision timeline

Nate Clouse • HuskerOnline
@NateClouse
Recruiting Analyst

Nebraska's lack of depth and experience at the inside linebacker position has them looking for some immediate help from the JUCO ranks. Jamoi Hodge appears to be right towards the top of the board....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}