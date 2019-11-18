JUCO LB Hodge talks Nebraska visit, decision timeline
Nebraska's lack of depth and experience at the inside linebacker position has them looking for some immediate help from the JUCO ranks. Jamoi Hodge appears to be right towards the top of the board....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news