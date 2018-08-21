Ticker
JUCO cornerback Jackson leaves Nebraska

Junior college transfer cornerback Will Jackson is leaving Nebraska after just a few months in Lincoln.
Robin Washut • HuskerOnline.com
Junior college cornerback Will Jackson has left the Nebraska football program, HuskerOnline confirmed on Tuesday morning.

“We appreciate the competition Will helped incorporate into the room and we wish him the best,” a program spokesman told HOL.

Sounds like he was unhappy with his positioning on the initial Week 1 depth chart.

Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher noted on Monday that Jackson hadn't been progressing as quickly as they'd hoped.

"Will Jackson is a slower blinker right now," Fisher said. "He’s still struggling with getting, learning the playbook. Right now he’s learning, he’s doing a good job of learning, but he’s not there. And it’s sometimes not an easy deal for some guys, but he’ll get it, he’ll get it. He’s approaching, he’s coming in extra, watching film, so he’s got the right mind frame."

Jackson's decision also likely had to do with the fast rise of two true freshmen, Cam Taylor and Braxton Clark, who had likely passed him up in the rotation.

