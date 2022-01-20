January 22nd Junior Day visitor preview

There are a pair of junior day events that Nebraska is hosting in the month of January. This is the first of those two weekends and the Huskers will have over 20, 2023 and 2024 visitors in Lincoln on campus. Here is a complete list of the visitors HuskerOnline has confirmed that will be in attendance.

Scott Frost will host over 20 recruits this weekend (AP Images)

Offered Prospects:

Some thoughts: Out of the 2023 commits it was very important to get Gottula on campus soonest to meet the new offensive line coach. Purchase was one of the most recent offers from Nebraska this week. The Huskers have hosted a number of these players including Newsom, McBride, Coleman, Manning and Cram. Newsom is the younger brother of current Husker Mosai Newsom. McBride picked up the offer from Nebraska following a strong camp performance and has visited Nebraska before. Coleman got a visit from the Nebraska staff last week and he gets a chance to meet the new staff members this weekend. Manning is one of the top neighboring state recruit targets for Nebraska. Manning is as solid of a returner as he is a receiver. Cram had a great sophomore season and picked up an offer from Nebraska last fall while on a gameday visit.

Notable Prospects:

Some thoughts: We have been paying attention to Ngoyi since October/November and when he might get an offer. It will be interesting to see if he gets his offer this weekend and it may even be more interesting to see if it's as a wide receiver, defensive back or athlete. Stevens and Williams were both on visitor previews last fall but were unable to make it in those weekends. I would definitely expect some new offers this weekend based on this group. Watson had an offer at Pitt before Whipple joined the staff at Nebraska.

Area Prospects: