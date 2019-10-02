While there, Hoiberg connected with legendary MSU coach Tom Izzo , and their bonding during that time helped put his past disappointments behind him and reinvigorate his enthusiasm for his eventual next challenge at Nebraska.

He needed an escape; something to take his mind away from all of the should-haves, could-haves, and what-could-have-beens. So he made his way to Michigan State, where his oldest son, Jack, was a walk-on guard for the Spartans.

Someone who had hardly experienced many failures at all during his storied career as a player and coach, Hoiberg had just been fired 24 games into his fourth season as head coach of the Chicago Bulls.

“Coach Izzo is one of my favorites,” Hoiberg said during his first Big Ten Media Day on Wednesday. “When I got let go in December last year in Chicago, I spent a lot of time in East Lansing. For me, it was more beneficial to go up and watch the practices because Jack had a huge role running the scout team as the point guard.



“I spent days with Coach Izzo - even on a game day, we spent three hours together just writing ideas up on the board and talking about different things, X's and O's-wise. But I have relied on him, and I've talked to him a lot. You know, I consider him a very good friend in this business, and there's not a better guy to lean on than Coach Izzo, who's done as much as he has and who's respected as much as he is.”

Regarded as the patriarch of the Big Ten basketball coaching circle, Izzo has always gone out of his way to mentor and support his colleagues. He was the first coach to call former Nebraska head coach Tim Miles to welcome him to the league and was one of his biggest peer supporters, something that still sticks with Miles to this day.

That’s why Izzo didn’t hesitate to offer Hoiberg, a coach he had known well before that stretch in December, as much of his time as he could.

“I've enjoyed the chalk talks with Fred,” Izzo said. “Now he probably won't share those same things with me. I enjoyed watching what he did at Iowa State. I thought he did an incredible job there, taking that program to what was starting to become an elite level.

“You know, his opportunity at Nebraska… Pretty unique situation… It'll be fun to see Fred there. We just probably won't share chalk talks anymore.”