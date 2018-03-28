No position is going to garner more attention this spring at Nebraska than quarterback. The Huskers arguably have their most open competition since 2010 when a little-known redshirt freshman named Taylor Martinez unseated 2009 starters Zac Lee and Cody Green. Before that, you'd have to go back to 1999 when Eric Crouch and Bobby Newcombe battled all the way into late August for the starting job. As head coach Scott Frost makes his way through his first spring, he has a very interesting group of signal callers to look at, starting with redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia and sophomore Patrick O'Brien, who both came to NU as four-star recruits. Then there is the incoming four-star freshman Adrian Martinez, who comes in as Frost's handpicked guy. On top of that, walk-on Andrew Bunch figures to shake things up with his mobility. Then you have UCF transfer Noah Vedral, who was Frost's No. 2 quarterback a year ago, but has to sit out the 2018 season per NCAA transfer rules. It's a lot to chew on, and certainly there's not enough there right now for Frost to say anything definitive.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

There's even been chatter of the Huskers adding a graduate transfer quarterback after this spring. Names like Ohio State's Joe Burrow and Arizona's Brandon Dawkins have both generated discussion amongst the fan base. However, Frost said on Tuesday it's premature even to start talking about the possibility of adding a grad transfer at quarterback. “No, we’re not even thinking about that right now," Frost said when asked about reports linking NU to names like Dawkins. "We’re trying to get the guys here up to speed and playing as well as they possibly can. "I think after spring ball we’ll take a look at that, but I’ve been impressed with the quarterback group so far. Mario Verduzco is a fabulous quarterback coach; he’s devoted his life to it. I think we’ve got good talent at that position. Those guys are going to keep getting better.” The biggest thing that could change Frost's thought process with that is depth. If a quarterback were to get hurt or even transfer, that's where the grad transfer discussion could pick up more steam. “That’s going to be the question if we have enough in case an injury happens to get through the year," Frost said. "But I’ve been impressed with Tristan (Gebbia); Patrick (O'Brien) has been doing some good things; obviously Adrian (Martinez) is here; Andrew Bunch has been doing some good things for us out there. So we’ve got some guys that are learning fast and making good plays, and if those guys keep developing, I think we’ll be alright.”