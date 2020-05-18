Now heading into his junior year, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is hoping they won't have to move Taylor-Britt around as much this season.

The former high school quarterback played 538 snaps at corner, nickel and safety this past season, to go along with 112 on special teams. When you add it all together, Taylor-Britt was on the field for around 60 snaps per game in 2019.

Junior Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt has proven to arguably be one of NU's most valuable overall players on defense.

With senior DiCaprio Bootle back, along with seniors Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams, Chinander should have the flexibility to play Taylor-Britt at his more natural position. Last season Chinander was forced to move Taylor-Britt from corner to safety after Williams went down with a season-ending injury.

“I think he's a really, really, really good corner,” Chinander said of Taylor-Britt. “Really good corners, when you got to put them at safety, that's not a good deal, because the corners are too valuable. Depending on what you're doing with that nickel job, a slot corner can be just as valuable as an island corner.

“He can play corner and he can play in that slot if he needs to.”

Last season Taylor-Britt battled both shoulder problems and having to learn a new position on the fly.

Chinander thinks all of that will end up making him better in the long run.

“I don't know if everybody understands how much he helped us last year when moving Cam to safety,” Chinander said. “Cam was really good, but he had only played corner and nickel throughout spring, fall camp and then he gets moved to safety.”

The Huskers were able to get through just two spring practices before the COVID-19 stoppage hit, but one thing is already certain with the secondary - the competition is not lacking.

"It's competitive as you could say right now. It's very competitive with the guys that we have,” Taylor-Britt said. “We can play all the positions on the field and me, (DiCaprio Bootle), (Deontai Williams), and (Marquel Dismuke). Throw in (Braxton Clark), you have (Quinton Newsome), you have (Myles Farmer). It's a lot of guys that really want to play and I know it's going to be tough on coach to actually pick who's going to be on the field when the time comes, but everybody's being very competitive right now and wants to play."

Taylor-Britt also admits he and this group doesn't plan to do much talking this off-season. He showed up to the opening spring press conference in March wearing a sweatshirt that said: "Humble over hype."

Taylor-Britt remains very confident in his abilities going into this season, but he's going to let his actions on the field back that up.

"Getting on the field and making plays,” Taylor-Britt said. “Since I was a freshman, it doesn't matter where you put me. Really, I could speak for the rest of the guys, it doesn't matter where you put them. I think we all are getting the whole playbook and every position to where we can just rotate around."