Iowa expert gives his take and prediction on Friday's game in Lincoln
Iowa will come to Lincoln for a Black Friday showdown with Nebraska, as the Hawkeyes are hoping to finish with a 9-3 regular season. To get more insight on Iowa, we caught up with the Hawkeye Repor...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news