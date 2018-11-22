Iowa expert gives his take and prediction on Friday's game
Iowa and Nebraska will play for the Heroes Trophy for the eighth time on Friday, with the Hawkeyes currently holding a 4-3 lead in the overall trophy series. As we do each week, HuskerOnline goes i...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news