Instate standout Cale Jacobsen earns PWO offer to Nebraska

Two weeks ago, Cale Jacobsen celebrated with his Ashland-Greenwood teammates at center court of Pinnacle Bank Arena after he set a Nebraska Class C-1 tournament record with 43 points in a win over three-time state champion Auburn. Husker assistant coach Nate Loenser just happened to be in the stands that day, and that was all he needed to see to give Jacobsen a chance at being a Husker. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound 2022 prospect does not hold a Division I offer, but NU was interested enough in his potential to award him a preferred walk-on opportunity. “I’ve talked with Coach Loenser quite a bit,” Jacobsen said. “He came to a couple of my games this season, and then obviously the state tournament at their place… “A lot of what they like about me is my ability to do a lot of different things. As a guard, my frame is pretty big and physical, and obviously, I can pass and score. Just being able to do a lot of different things and play within their offense.”

Jacobsen capped a stellar high school career by averaging 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 4.0 steals per game this season while leading Ashland-Greenwood to its first C-1 championship earlier this month. He was named the 2021-22 Nebraska Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year for his efforts and just earned MVP honors at the Battle Metro All-Star boys basketball game on Friday night. It may have happened much later in the process than he would have liked, but Jacobsen is finally starting to garner some D1 attention on the recruiting front after his impressive state title run. He will play with Nebraska Supreme on the Under Armour AAU circuit in Indianapolis during the first NCAA live evaluation period on April 8-10 to see if he can bolster his recruitment even further. “If I still don’t love my options, then I’ll play in the second live period of the spring,” Jacobsen said. “That’s the plan.”