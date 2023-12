Inside Nebraska's Greg Smith and Steve Marik react to the news of Tony White coming back for another year with Nebraska football on a restructured contract that will make him the second highest-paid defensive coordinator in the Big Ten and a Top 15 highest-paid assistant in college football.

