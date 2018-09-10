Inside the numbers: Grading out the defense vs. Colorado
Here's the total defensive numbers and grade out from Saturday's Colorado game courtesy of Pro Football Focus. Each week, HuskerOnline will receive the full grade out from PFF, as we take a deeper dive into the numbers. A total of 23 different players saw game action on Saturday.
Nose tackle
Nose tackle grade out
|Player
|Snaps
|Run defense
|Tackling
|Pass rush
|Overall
|
Mick Stoltenberg
|
33
|
69.5
|
33.5
|
54.2
|
64.2
|
Peyton Newell
|
17
|
56.3
|
22.1
|
57.6
|
55.7
|
Damion Daniels
|
15
|
60.0
|
No grade
|
56.5
|
57.6
HOL take: The tackling grades are what jump out the most about this group. The scored very low on PFF, and overall the production was not great from this group on Saturday.
