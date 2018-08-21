He had well over a dozen offers when he committed to Scott Frost and the Huskers. Rivals recently spent time at Athens watching Smothers practice and getting to know one of the top signal callers in the South.

"I think Logan has improved the most from last year to now with understanding what we are doing," said Cody Gross. "He is a talented young man — he is faster and stronger, but just the experience and knowing more is where I think he has improved the most.

"Logan is tough. He is tough as crap and I think that is the overriding thing if I was describing him to someone. He is explosive and he is so athletic too. The toughness, the explosiveness and character is what I think stands out most about him. He is just a great kid who happens to be a great athlete.

"As a leader, Logan definitely is a lead by example guy. He is not a loud guy, he does not draw attention to himself and he just works hard and leads by example. I like who he is. You have to be your own person and Logan is a quiet, unassuming guy who plays the quarterback position. He is a competitor and he is getting more vocal, but he is a lead by example guy. When he does go vocal, he is encouraging and a guy that takes the blame. He does the right things.

"In the coming months, I would like to see him take care of the football better. Turnovers have been the biggest thing in the past. He has had interceptions and fumbles when he was younger, so I just want to see him protect the ball a little better. He has to understand that he does not have to go out and win the game for us. We have good pieces around him, so he just needs to play knowing that he does not have to do too much. Whatever the defense tells him to do, do it and I look forward to seeing him do that this season.

"I think Nebraska and Logan are the perfect match-up. With what they are doing offensively, it is quarterback centric and it really fits Logan well. With his skill-set and his speed, it looks like a great match. He is a 11-second flat in the 100 meter and he will probably be 10.7 by the time he graduates. I could see him being around 6-feet, 3-inches tall and 215-220 pounds at Nebraska. He has a lot of tools that he brings to the table, but his speed and athleticism are things you can't teach."