The Huskers (14-14, 2-2) make the trip up north to take on a struggling Michigan State Spartan (7-19, 1-5) team that is seeking their first Big Ten series win of the year.

Senior leader Scott Schreiber has been able to make a turnaround since his slow start to the season. In the last seven games, Schreiber is 17-for-29 (.586) with five homeruns and nine RBI. He is second in the Big Ten in homeruns and total bases (80) and has been the powerhouse that he expected himself to be.

It’s been a year of pitching injuries for the Huskers and they continue to pile on. Junior right-handed pitcher Zach Engelken has shut himself down due to some shoulder discomfort. Head coach Darin Erstad said that while the injuries have been a “roller coaster ride” for the team, he needs to see more.

“It’s frustrating that consistency hasn’t been there,” Erstad said. “We needed a couple guys to step up in spots and take advantage of opportunities, and they really haven’t.”

Although, Nebraska did get some good news as junior left-handed pitcher Jake McSteen has been medically cleared to travel with the team. He’ll be a welcomed addition to the Husker bullpen. McSteen hasn’t pitched since Febuary 24 when he left his start due to an elbow injury.

While the pitching staff got some good news, NU offensively received some not-so-good news. Junior shortstop Angelo Altavilla will not travel with the team this weekend due to a hamstring injury. Erstad said that Altavilla avoided “a potentially serious injury” and he won’t be out terribly long.

Infielder Brison Cronenbold also will not travel with the team as he continues to fight with a back injury that plagued him since last season. I would expect guys like freshman Zac Luckey to get some additional playing time this weekend.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Friday, April 6 (2:05 p.m.): Nebraska senior RHP Luis Alvarado (2-2, 3.29 ERA) vs. Michigan State senior RHP Reggie Meyer (1-2, 3.38 ERA, 29.1 IP, 15 K)

Saturday, April 7 (12:05 p.m.): Nebraska junior RHP Matt Waldron (1-1, 4.20 ERA, 15.0 IP, 10 K) vs. Michigan State redshirt freshman Mason Erla (4-1, 2.61 ERA)

Sunday, March 25 (2:05 p.m.): Nebraska senior RHP Matt Warren (3-2, 5.79 ERA) vs. Michigan State TBA

SCOUTING THE SPARTANS

Michigan State Spartans (7-19, 1-5)

Last year: 29-23, 9-13

2018: The Spartans haven’t had the best of starts for the season. They have had inconsistent hitting and they don’t have the pitching depth to keep them in games. However, they haven’t been getting constantly blown out. MSU has played the third most games in the country that are decided by two runs or less (14). They have a couple of good starting pitchers in redshirt freshman Mason Erla and Ethan Landon. Landon is 0-5 for the year, but he has put together a solid season. He has pitched 45.1 innings, thrown the fourth most strikeouts in the Big Ten (44) and has an ERA of 2.98. The Spartans are led by head coach Jake Boss Jr. who earned his 300th victory as a collegiate head coach last weekend.

Biggest strength: Stealing bases and pitcher Mason Erla. Despite the Spartans not being able to put up a lot of runs so far this season, they have been a catcher’s nightmare. They lead the Big Ten in stolen bases and stolen bases attempts (60-72). Sophomore outfielder Bryce Kelley is tied for third in the NCAA in stolen bases with 19 on the season. Redshirt freshman Mason Erla has been one of the brighter spots for this Spartans team. Erla has held opposing batters to under .200 batting so far this season and has 34 strikeouts in 41.1 IP. He has been a cornerstone of the Spartans rotation and we could be on our way to a pitchers dual on Saturday when he takes on Matt Waldron.

Biggest weakness: Hitting. The Spartans have no batters that are over .300 on the year. They are led by sophomore infielder Justin Antoncic (.295). They are batting .233 as a team so far this season and have only tallied a total of 91 runs through 26 games. They are also only one of three teams in the Big Ten that hasn’t reached 200 hits this season (199). Nebraska had been on a rough stretch offensively, but they pulled it together this past weekend against Ohio State as they amassed 25 runs through the three game series.