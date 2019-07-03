The Nebraska and Wichita State baseball programs both underwent coaching shakeups after the season, and it has benefited the Huskers as Garrett Anglim switched his commitment to NU.

"Wichita State fired most of their coaching staff and my link was to them, so once they left, it didn't really feel like home anymore," Anglim stated as his reason for switching his commitment to the Huskers. "My dream school has always been Nebraska, but I really didn't get recruited much by them in the beginning. So, when I got this opportunity with Nebraska, I jumped on it."

The new NU baseball staff recruited Anglim to play one of the outfield positions, even though he has played third base most of his life. As a junior, the 6-foot, 190-pounder hit .360 with 30 runs, five triples and 25 RBI.

"Right now, I think I have a really good bat, even though I can get a lot better," Anglim said. "In the outfield, I can see where the ball gets hit and I get really good jumps on it. I think that's one of my strong points. I have really good speed and, lately, it's gotten a lot better."

As soon as they got on the job in Lincoln, Husker head coach Will Bolt and assistant coach Lance Harvell scouted Anglim when his team was scrimmaging at Bellevue West.

"I was still committed to Wichita State, so they didn't really talk to me until I decommitted," Anglim shared. "When I talked to them later, they said I had a really good bat, and they were really focused on me playing the outfield with my speed. They said they were excited to have me come down and visit."

The Papillion-La Vista product was one of the top two in-state players for the class of 2021, according to Monarchs coach Nate McCabe. In addition to his Nebraska and Wichita State offers, Anglim was hearing from Creighton, Omaha and Jacksonville.

"He ended his recruiting pretty quickly," Coach McCabe said of Anglim. "He got his offer from Wichita State the very first game of his sophomore year when Wichita State was at our place to watch the pitcher for Elkhorn South. Garrett went 3 for 4 that game and he had their offer the next day. He committed shortly thereafter."

Papio was knocked out in the district finals of the spring season by Elkhorn South, and Coach McCabe said that Anglim was one of the main reasons for their team's success this past season.

"He's got all the tools: he can run, if he can hit, he can throw," McCabe told HuskerOnline.com. "For his class, he's got to be, as far as tools go, he's got to be 1 or 2, I would say, along with Max Anderson. He would probably be the other [in-state player] who is super-toolsy.

"I thought his biggest gains were maturity-wise, from his sophomore to his junior year. I feel like this year he really bought in to what we were trying to do. He's a great teammate and I feel like he's starting to play the game faster. He's focused, he wants to be good, and he will work hard."

Anglim was named to the All-ITG Baseball Team and he was also all-state honorable mention in Class A. Anglim is playing for Nebraska Prospects 2020 this summer and he is hitting .380 with 20 stolen bases.

He is currently playing in a tournament in Atlanta, but once he returns home, Anglim will take a visit to Nebraska before heading out to another summer tournament in Houston. He is firmly committed to his "dream school" Nebraska and is done with recruiting process.