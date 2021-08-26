Illinois expert gives his take and prediction Saturday's game in Champaign

In this week's "Ask the Expert," we caught up with Orange and Blue News publisher Doug Bucshon to get his thoughts and perspective on Saturday's game in Champaign.

As we do each week, HuskerOnline goes in-depth with an expert that covers NU's upcoming opponent.

The 2021 football season is here, as Nebraska travels to Illinois on Saturday in a nationally televised Week Zero contest.

How has the transition been with Bret Bielema? What are the biggest differences between him and Lovie Smith?

"Since he was hired last December, Bielema’s experience as a college football head coach has been evident. He’s done a nice job managing the roster and getting players in place that will fit the schemes he wants to run at Illinois on both sides of the football. So far, he gets an A for his overall management of the program and his interactions with the media and fans. Now he has to show progress on the field.

"Bielema is a hands-on coach and is involved in every aspect of the team. That’s really the biggest difference I see so far between him and Lovie Smith. Lovie was an NFL guy through and through, never really engaged the fans or the students, and preferred to defer to his assistant coaches on recruiting and day-to-day management of the program."

How different do you expect Illinois to be on offense?

"It will be a new look, that’s for sure. Under Lovie and former offensive coordinator Rod Smith, the Illini ran a spread-option attack. Bielema and his OC Tony Petersen have installed a pro-style system based on the power running game controlling the ball, though we don’t know for sure what it will look like since practices have been mostly closed to the media.

"Bielema set out early to change the quarterback room, moving the dual-threat guys like Isaiah Williams to different positions and bringing in Rutgers transfer Artur Sitkowski to back up Brandon Peters at quarterback. Expect the Illini to try to establish the run with a stable of running backs that includes Chase Brown, Reggie Love, and Mike Epstein.

"I don’t think it will look exactly like the offenses that Bielema used at Wisconsin and Arkansas – they’ll try to be more balanced. But the running game will be front and center."

What are the challenges of switching into a new defensive scheme and playing a Big Ten opponent your first game?

"A lesser opponent like a Group of 5 team would have been much better to kick things off rather than a trial by fire. Bielema and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters have moved the pieces around and have guys lining up in spots that they haven’t played before in their college careers. They’ll get tested right out of the gate.

"Whether that experiment works, or if they’ll need to recruit to the scheme first before finding success, is one of the biggest questions for this team heading into the season. Two veterans who have previously played with their hands on the ground, Owen Carney and Isaiah Gay, will now line up at outside linebacker in the new 3-4 base defense. That’s something to watch on Saturday."