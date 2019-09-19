Illinois expert gives his take and prediction on Saturday's game
Nebraska (2-1) will open up Big Ten play on Saturday at Illinois (2-1). As HuskerOnline does each week, we go in-depth when an expert that covers NU's upcoming opponent. In this week's "Ask the Exp...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news