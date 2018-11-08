Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-08 13:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Illinois expert gives his take and prediction on Saturday's game

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline.com
@Sean_Callahan
Publisher
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

Nebraska will try to keep things going in the right direction Saturday when Illinois comes to Lincoln for an 11 am game on Saturday. As we do each week, HuskerOnline goes in-depth with an expert th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}