Nebraska (18-22, 4-9) used an explosive seventh inning to overcome a crafty Nevada (21-17, 14-6) team on Thursday night.

The offense has been carried by senior Scott Schreiber and junior Jesse Wilkening for much of the year. No Husker batter besides them entered tonight’s game batting over .278. However, tonight was a different story as the Huskers had a balanced offensive attack.

As has been the case for much of the season, the opposition struck first. Nevada started with a single to left-center field and was brought home thanks to a double by senior DH Mike Echavia. The Wolf Pack would get one more run plated to make it a 2-0 lead right out of the gate.

Another problem for the Huskers this season has been early-game offense and that trend continued on Thursday night. Nebraska went three innings with no hits and only getting one man on base. It looked like this game was going to be a microcosm of NU’s season. But the Huskers responded.

After starting pitcher Reece Eddins was replaced with junior Mike Waldron, NU started to get in its groove. Eddins finished with 2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER and two strikeouts.

Although Waldron gave up a run in the third inning, he was solid in his outing. He would retire 11 of his last 13 batters, but exited after allowing a solo home run in the seventh inning. It was arguably one of Nebraska’s best outings from a bullpen pitcher this year.