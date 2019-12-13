But even though all signs pointed to another long night for the struggling Huskers, they ended up giving the Hoosiers all they could handle for 40 minutes and then some in a 96-90 overtime loss.

Just hours before tip-off, it was announced that starting guard Jervay Green had been suspended indefinitely.

Nebraska came into Friday night’s Big Ten opener at Indiana playing in its third straight road game and on the heels of back-to-back ugly losses.

Trailing by six with just 42 seconds left, junior guard Dachon Burke knocked down two clutch 3-pointers – including one in the final seconds – to tie the game at 82-82 and send it into OT.



Nebraska eventually ran out of gas in the extra period, though, as Indiana’s size and depth in the post took control and eventually put the game away.

The loss marked NU’s fourth defeat over the past five games and dropped it to 4-6 on the season, but the fight the Huskers showed amid as much adversity as they’d seen all season was still an important step for head coach Fred Hoiberg’s squad.

“I’m so proud of those guys for coming out and fighting the way they did…” Hoiberg told the Husker Sports Network. “We were undermanned tonight, there’s no doubt about it, with what happened before the game (with Green). But those guys went out there and played their hearts out and left everything on the floor.

“If we play like that, we’re going to have a chance to win a lot of games.”

The game got off to an inauspicious start with Indiana jumping out to an 11-2 lead, capped off with an alley-oop dunk by Justin Smith that forced Hoiberg to call a timeout after just three minutes of play.

But unlike a week ago at Creighton, the Huskers settled down and got things under control with a 12-0 run of their own to take an early 16-13 lead.

A 3-pointer by junior Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who started in place of Green and scored a career-high 17 points, put NU up 34-31. Despite only making one more field goal over the final 4:15, Nebraska only trailed 40-39 at halftime.

Five Indiana turnovers in the first five minutes of the second half helped the Huskers go up 49-46 on a layup by senior Haanif Cheatham. But the Hoosiers answered right back with an 11-4 spurt to match their biggest lead yet at 57-53 with just under 12 minutes to play.

A free throw by freshman Yvan Ouedraogo pulled NU back to within 59-58, but once again, IU countered with a 6-0 run to push its lead back up to 71-63 with 4:18 remaining.

Just when it seemed like Nebraska was done, Thorbjarnarson scored five straight points and then a 3-pointer by Burke cut the deficit to 78-77 with just 36 seconds left in regulation.

Down by three with 10 seconds on the clock, Burke got the ball and drilled another 3-pointer as time expired to knot the score and send it to overtime.

Indiana’s duo of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Rob Phinisee combined to score 12 of the Hoosiers’ 14 points in the OT, and five IU second-chance points and some tough missed shots by Nebraska proved to be enough to finally put the game away.

“Any time you don’t win a game, it’s devastating, especially the way we lost it,” Hoiberg said. “But again, we showed a fight tonight against a big, physical team that’s playing great basketball, and we came into a hostile environment on the road and handled it so much better than we did our first opportunity at Creighton.

“So it is something that should be a confidence builder for our team because of the way we played. We played the right way and great things happened out there.”

Burke scored 17 of his season-high 25 points after halftime while Cheatham followed up with 21 points and sophomore point guard Cam Mack scored 15 with 10 assists.

But Jackson-Davis was the difference for Indiana, as he scored 22 of his team-high 25 points in the second half and overtime to go along with 15 rebounds and three blocked shots. Justin Smith also posted a double-double for IU with 16 points and 10 boards, while Phinisee added 16 points.

Nebraska won’t have much time to dwell on the loss, as it returns to action a little more than a day and a half later to host Purdue for its Big Ten home opener on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. and the game will be televised on BTN.

“That’s the message that we need to take from this: it should sting that we weren’t able to pull it off, but if we come out with that kind of effort every time we step on the floor, we’ll have a chance to win pretty much every night,” Hoiberg said.