Nebraska (7-8,0-0 Big Ten) defeated Northern Colorado (4-12, 0-0 Big Sky) 8-1 on Wednesday. This was the final game in the two game series. The Big Red earn the sweep over the Bears and improve to 7-8 on the year. Nebraska really seemed to bounce back after only scoring one run in the first game against Northern Colorado. NU came out the of the gates swinging hard, as the Huskers scored all eighth of their runs by the fourth inning. Freshman pitcher Quinn Mason got the start today and took advantage of his opportunity. Mason pitched the final three innings, only allowing one hit and didn't give up a single run.

Young Pitchers Get the Job Done on the Mound

To start the game, Nebraska's first three pitchers were all freshman (Quinn Mason, Ethan Bradford, Kyle Wisch). Mason didn't allow a single run through three innings. Bradford stuck out his first three batters on Wednesday. What these pitchers lack in experience, they made up for with production. After the youngsters started things off hot, sophomore Tyler Martin and junior Jaxon Hallmark did a great job of closing the game out.

Hits Came Early But Not Often

Nebraska started the game off red hot. In the first inning sophomore Cam Chick cracked a three run home run. That set the tone for the first three innings. Nebraska would go on to add two more runs in the second inning as well as another two in the third inning. After the hot start, Nebraska cooled down late. NU went hitless after building their 8-0 lead. Nebraska will need to find a way to run with that early momentum and keep on scoring throughout the game.

What's Next?