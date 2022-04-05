Huskers to host Illinois St. transfer Antonio Reeves this weekend

Multiple sources have confirmed to HuskerOnline.com that head coach Fred Hoiberg and his staff have locked in an official visit with Illinois State transfer guard Antonio Reeves for this weekend.

Nebraska's roster still has some critical questions to answer going into the offseason, but the first significant recruiting visitor of the spring has been set.

The connection to NU comes through new assistant coach Adam Howard, whose hiring was officially announced on Monday. Hoiberg recently traveled to hold an in-home visit with Reeves.

The 6-foot-6 junior ranked 19th nationally with an average of 20.1 points per game on 46.9 percent shooting (39.0% from 3-point range and 81.8% on free throws) along with 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest last season.

He scored in double figures in 31 of the 33 games he played in 2021-22, including 18 20-point efforts. The former Chicago Simeon High School product was a second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection and was named captain of the league's Most Improved Team.

Reeves also became the first Redbird player in 21 years to average more than 20 ppg and made the All-District 16 team from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Mar. 22, Reeves immediately heard from a bevy of high-major programs. Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Texas Tech, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Florida State, Arizona State, LSU, and Wake Forest were just some of the schools that reached out.

He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Reeves is the Huskers' only known official visitor for this weekend.