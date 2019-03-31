Nebraska (13-8, 4-1 Big Ten) defeated Minnesota (10-14, 4-1) in Game 1 of the doubleheader on Sunday. The Huskers 8-1 win handed the Gophers their first loss in conference play. The win also tied the three-game series to 1-1.



NU gained a 3-0 lead in the first inning, with an RBI single to right field from sophomore Gunner Hellstrom. Junior Luke Roskam answered back with a two-run homer to put the Huskers up early.

Junior Joe Acker also had a strong offensive showing in the top of the fourth inning. A two-run RBI single to left field, and Acker’s unearned run on a wild pitch, increased the lead 6-0.

Minnesota looked to gain momentum in the bottom of the fifth inning with junior Jordan Kozicky’s homer to left field. The Gophers cut the lead 6-1, but couldn’t rally late in the game.

Junior Mojo Hagge added a home run on the day. Hagge's homer to right-center gave the Huskers the 10-1 advantage heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.

Sophomore Nate Fisher led the Huskers through eight innings, while senior Mike Waldron pitched the final inning, helping propel NU to the win.