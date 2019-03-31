Huskers take Game 1 of doubleheader
Nebraska (13-8, 4-1 Big Ten) defeated Minnesota (10-14, 4-1) in Game 1 of the doubleheader on Sunday. The Huskers 8-1 win handed the Gophers their first loss in conference play. The win also tied the three-game series to 1-1.
NU gained a 3-0 lead in the first inning, with an RBI single to right field from sophomore Gunner Hellstrom. Junior Luke Roskam answered back with a two-run homer to put the Huskers up early.
Junior Joe Acker also had a strong offensive showing in the top of the fourth inning. A two-run RBI single to left field, and Acker’s unearned run on a wild pitch, increased the lead 6-0.
Minnesota looked to gain momentum in the bottom of the fifth inning with junior Jordan Kozicky’s homer to left field. The Gophers cut the lead 6-1, but couldn’t rally late in the game.
Junior Mojo Hagge added a home run on the day. Hagge's homer to right-center gave the Huskers the 10-1 advantage heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.
Sophomore Nate Fisher led the Huskers through eight innings, while senior Mike Waldron pitched the final inning, helping propel NU to the win.
Offensive Production
Nebraska proved to be a threat on the offensive end, hitting .278 as a team. The Huskers went 2-for-5 with runners on third and less than two outs, and produced 10 runs on two hits to close out the day. NU was able to capitalize at the mound, after a poor Minnesota pitching performance. The Gopher mound walked nine NU players. Nebraska also tallied up four stolen bases.
Joe Acker led the Huskers bats. Acker picked up three hits and two RBI's on Sunday. Hellstrom and sophomore Jaxon Hallmark added two hits on the day.
Fisher had himself a day
It is no secret Nebraska's pitching performances have been a key to the team's success this season. Fisher solidified that with a dominant performance on Sunday. The lefty struck out seven batters and allowed just four hits through eight innings. His impressive performance lowered his season ERA to 2.29. Waldron finished at the mound to help the Husker defense.
Game 2 of doubleheader
Nebraska concludes its series with Minnesota in Game 2 of the doubleheader on Sunday. First pitch is set for 2:55 p.m. CST.