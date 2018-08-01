Nebraska head coach Tim Miles and his staff just wrapped a long and productive July recruiting period, and plenty of groundwork was established for the 2019 class and beyond.



But with two open scholarships still remaining for the upcoming season, the Huskers have been equally interested in rounding out their current roster.

Miles told HuskerOnline.com on Wednesday that NU is evaluating as many potential options as possible in search of late 2018 additions.

Nebraska already had one unclaimed spot at the end of the spring signing period, and then a second opened up when junior center Jordy Tshimanga suddenly requested his release late last month.

“We’re still actively pursuing available players,” Miles said. “Guys that might be a JUCO qualifier, guys that might be reclassifying, guys that be even transferring late. As that goes, we’re trying to make sure that if there’s somebody we can add, they need to add value to our program.

“In my eyes, one (option) is obviously another big in the rotation, but the other one would be another point guard in the rotation.”

The Huskers have until the final enrollment deadline for the university’s fall semester - Monday, Aug. 27 - for any new additions to be eligible for the start of the season.

If no quality prospects arise over the next few weeks, there is also the option of holding off until the end of the fall semester and pursuing mid-year Division I transfers, à la Isaac Copeland.

Should there still be an open spot following that deadline, it's expected that senior Tanner Borchardt would be placed on scholarship again for the 2018 fall semester. The walk-on from Gothenburg, Neb., played in 20 games last season and earned a scholarship for the spring semester.

While Miles would certainly like to bolster the depth of either his frontcourt or backcourt for this fall, he made it clear he wouldn't add any new players out of desperation.

“It’s got to be somebody that adds value,” Miles said. “I’m not just taking a body to take a body. We’ve already had chances to do that and decided not to. We’re just going to do what’s right for the program, no matter the timing.”

Nebraska might not overly miss Tshimanga’s 4.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 13.6 minutes per game this year, but his departure - at least the timing of it - undoubtedly puts Miles and Co. in a difficult position in terms of scrambling to replace his role this late in the process.

To put the situation into perspective, Tshimanga requested his release from NU on July 20. Andrew White, who spurned the Huskers for Syracuse after a long flirtation with the NBA draft, announced his intention to transfer on June 26.

“The timing of (Tshimanga’s) decision was very disappointing to me because obviously it puts us in a big bind,” Miles said. “If (transferring) was the intent all along, just let us know, right? We’re not going to stop anybody from transferring.

“We’re just going to do the best we can to see what we can do to recover and go from there. It is probably a small chunk of minutes out of our rotation, but at the same time, we’ve got enough versatile guys that I think it’s not a crippling loss.”