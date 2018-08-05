Huskers staying on Hepburn after big summer
Chucky Hepburn had quite the summer coming off a breakout freshman year last season.
After the 2021 point guard nearly claimed a Class A state championship with Bellevue West, Hepburn picked up his first Division I offer from home state Nebraska on May 29.
From there, he led his Team Factory U15 AAU program to a No. 8 final national ranking, per IndiHoops.com.
Now the 6-foot-1, 187-pound sophomore is seeing his recruiting stock continue to rise with the summer circuit now officially in the books.
Nebraska head coach Tim Miles and staff kept close tabs on Hepburn over the summer, including sitting courtside at the Mullens High Profile Invitational in Wichita last month when Hepburn dropped 13 points, five rebounds, six assists, and seven steals in a victory.
Hepburn said NU has maintained fairly regular contact since offering, and his relationship with the Huskers has only continued to develop.
“I actually talked with Coach Miles after the Wichita tournament,” Hepburn said. “We talked a little bit and he told me how good I played. He told me he liked what he saw from me this summer and said keep doing what I’m doing.”
Nebraska remains Hepburn’s lone offer at this point, but Creighton has been showing heavy interest along with Purdue. Hepburn plans to take an unofficial visit for the Boilermakers’ elite camp later this month.
He also will attend the Tim Miles Elite Camp in Lincoln on Sept. 1 and turn that into another unofficial visit, where he will take in the Husker football team’s season opener vs. Akron that night.
Hepburn’s schedule will be more open than usual this fall, as he decided in June he would not play football this season for the Thunderbirds this season.
Prior to that decision, Hepburn was expected to compete for Bellevue West’s starting quarterback job.
“My body was so sore from playing all this basketball, so I just decided to take it easy and focus on basketball,” Hepburn said.
Along with some recruiting trips and camps, Hepburn said he wants to focus on improving some specific elements of his game going into his sophomore campaign.
He knows he needs to work on his perimeter shooting after hitting roughly 28 percent from 3-point range last year, and he also wants to continue to develop his all-around defense.
Hepburn averaged 13.6 points per game as a freshman, including a 40-point performance against Omaha Westside.