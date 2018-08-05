Chucky Hepburn had quite the summer coming off a breakout freshman year last season.



After the 2021 point guard nearly claimed a Class A state championship with Bellevue West, Hepburn picked up his first Division I offer from home state Nebraska on May 29.

From there, he led his Team Factory U15 AAU program to a No. 8 final national ranking, per IndiHoops.com.

Now the 6-foot-1, 187-pound sophomore is seeing his recruiting stock continue to rise with the summer circuit now officially in the books.

Nebraska head coach Tim Miles and staff kept close tabs on Hepburn over the summer, including sitting courtside at the Mullens High Profile Invitational in Wichita last month when Hepburn dropped 13 points, five rebounds, six assists, and seven steals in a victory.

Hepburn said NU has maintained fairly regular contact since offering, and his relationship with the Huskers has only continued to develop.

“I actually talked with Coach Miles after the Wichita tournament,” Hepburn said. “We talked a little bit and he told me how good I played. He told me he liked what he saw from me this summer and said keep doing what I’m doing.”