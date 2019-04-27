The Nebraska baseball team secured a 4-3 walk off victory over Illinois on Saturday in Game 2 of the weekend's series. The win ties the team's at 1-1 heading into Sunday's series finale.

The Illini were the first to get on the board on Saturday afternoon, scoring two runs on senior pitcher Nate Fisher to take the early lead at Haymarket Park. The Huskers responded in the second, but neither team was able to establish a rhythm on offense as the score sat at 3-2 in favor of Illinois for several innings of play.

In the seventh inning, the momentum shifted in favor of the Huskers, as sophomore Jaxon Hallmark scored on a SAC fly from senior Angelo Altavilla to tie the score at three.

The Huskers continued to ride the momentum with strong pitching from senior Robbie Palkert leading the way. In the eighth and ninth innings Nebraska took control, squashing Illinois' offensive efforts with several quick outs.

Nebraska's key inning came late in the ninth, with a hit batter, a bunt and a walk to get sophomore Aaron Palensky in scoring position. It was Joe Acker that ended the affair for the Huskers, with a RBI single into left field to give NU the 4-3 win.

The win moves Nebraska to 23-15 overall and 12-5 in Big Ten Conference play.