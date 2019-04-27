Huskers secure 4-3 walk-off win over Illinois in Game 2 of series
The Nebraska baseball team secured a 4-3 walk off victory over Illinois on Saturday in Game 2 of the weekend's series. The win ties the team's at 1-1 heading into Sunday's series finale.
The Illini were the first to get on the board on Saturday afternoon, scoring two runs on senior pitcher Nate Fisher to take the early lead at Haymarket Park. The Huskers responded in the second, but neither team was able to establish a rhythm on offense as the score sat at 3-2 in favor of Illinois for several innings of play.
In the seventh inning, the momentum shifted in favor of the Huskers, as sophomore Jaxon Hallmark scored on a SAC fly from senior Angelo Altavilla to tie the score at three.
The Huskers continued to ride the momentum with strong pitching from senior Robbie Palkert leading the way. In the eighth and ninth innings Nebraska took control, squashing Illinois' offensive efforts with several quick outs.
Nebraska's key inning came late in the ninth, with a hit batter, a bunt and a walk to get sophomore Aaron Palensky in scoring position. It was Joe Acker that ended the affair for the Huskers, with a RBI single into left field to give NU the 4-3 win.
The win moves Nebraska to 23-15 overall and 12-5 in Big Ten Conference play.
Strong play in the ninth secures win for the Huskers
The ninth inning was critical for the Huskers on both sides of the ball. Nebraska secured three quick outs to put Illinois scoring hopes to bed. The Illini couldn't get a man on base in the top of the inning to give the Huskers one last chance to finish the game in nine innings.
Sophomore Aaron Palensky was the first batter at the plate, and was hit by the first pitch thrown by Illinois' Quinten Sefcik. Jaxon Hallmark was the next up for Nebraska, and successfully executed a SAC bunt to advance his teammate to second base. With a full count, freshman Cam Chick was walked to first to bring junior Joe Acker up to bat.
Leading up to his final at bat, Acker's day consisted three walks and no hits, but he was saving it for his final appearance at the plate. The junior hit a single to left field to bring Palensky home for the 4-3 walk-off win against the Illini to tie the series at one game apiece.
Robbie Palkert's strong pitching leads Nebraska
The Huskers only saw two pitchers at the mound on Saturday afternoon against Illinois. Game 2's traditional starter Nate Fisher took to the mound first for the 2:03 first pitch at Haymarket Park. The senior struggled through the first inning, as two Illini runs crossed the plate early in the game. Over six innings pitched, Fisher allowed three runs on seven hits while walking two batters.
In the top of the seventh inning Fisher's day was over as fellow senior Robbie Palkert relieved him at the mound. Palkert didn't allow any runs or hits over his three innings pitched, and was the winning pitcher for the Huskers.
Quotable: Junior Joe Acker
What's next
The Huskers return to Haymarket Park on Sunday morning for Game 3 against the Illini.
Nebraska will try to win the series and improve its record in Big Ten play. Sunday's first pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.