The current Cornhusker coaching staff has been recruiting Lakeland, Florida outside linebacker Lloyd Summerall since they we're still at Central Florida, and he rewarded their loyalty and persistence by taking his first official visit to Lincoln this weekend for the Michigan State game.

"I arrived Saturday morning, probably a little bit after the game started," Summerall recalled. "Honestly, I wanted to visit Nebraska because that whole staff gave me a chance when they were at UCF. They went to a bigger conference and they were telling me a lot about it, and the relationship we have was still going on, so I decided to take a trip up there. And I ended up liking it."

Asked what his expectations heading into his trip to NU and general impressions ended up being, Summerall replied:

"My expectations were to see some cold [weather], to meet most of the staff, get a feel for the game day vibe and the fans; so, I feel like I got everything out of it I expected," Summerall relayed. "This was my first time seeing snow and, I mean, me coming from Florida to going out there and seeing snow everywhere, I got used to it after a while. I got used to the weather and it really wasn't that bad. You get used to it.

"First of all, I liked everything about the trip. What I liked the most was getting to see all the coaches and the game was crazy. It was a great game, and just the hospitality they showed to me and my family was great. Yeah, definitely, I was recognized by a lot of fans and they were talking to me."

Summerall was hosted by a group of Husker freshmen from Florida and Georgia, which included Caleb Tannor, Braxton Clark and CJ Smith, and they filled him in on what it's like to make the transition from south to north to play football.

"They said there's really nothing to it," Summerall said his hosts informed him. "They said I could just come up there and ball, and they said I could be a big part of the program as well. Just knowing that they think I can come there and make a big impact on the team as much as they did too, I bonded with them pretty well."

The Blackshirts holding the Spartans to six points Saturday impressed Summerall, and he paid particular attention to the outside linebacker position, which he would play should he sign with Nebraska.

"Oh yeah, their defense is phenomenal. I was watching the linebacker position the whole game, and how they rush the passer and drop in coverage, and I liked it," Summerall stated. "I can see myself playing in it. Right now, I'm 6-5 & 1/2, 220."