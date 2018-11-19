Huskers score 'perfect 10' with Florida OLB Summerall
The current Cornhusker coaching staff has been recruiting Lakeland, Florida outside linebacker Lloyd Summerall since they we're still at Central Florida, and he rewarded their loyalty and persistence by taking his first official visit to Lincoln this weekend for the Michigan State game.
"I arrived Saturday morning, probably a little bit after the game started," Summerall recalled. "Honestly, I wanted to visit Nebraska because that whole staff gave me a chance when they were at UCF. They went to a bigger conference and they were telling me a lot about it, and the relationship we have was still going on, so I decided to take a trip up there. And I ended up liking it."
Asked what his expectations heading into his trip to NU and general impressions ended up being, Summerall replied:
"My expectations were to see some cold [weather], to meet most of the staff, get a feel for the game day vibe and the fans; so, I feel like I got everything out of it I expected," Summerall relayed. "This was my first time seeing snow and, I mean, me coming from Florida to going out there and seeing snow everywhere, I got used to it after a while. I got used to the weather and it really wasn't that bad. You get used to it.
"First of all, I liked everything about the trip. What I liked the most was getting to see all the coaches and the game was crazy. It was a great game, and just the hospitality they showed to me and my family was great. Yeah, definitely, I was recognized by a lot of fans and they were talking to me."
Summerall was hosted by a group of Husker freshmen from Florida and Georgia, which included Caleb Tannor, Braxton Clark and CJ Smith, and they filled him in on what it's like to make the transition from south to north to play football.
"They said there's really nothing to it," Summerall said his hosts informed him. "They said I could just come up there and ball, and they said I could be a big part of the program as well. Just knowing that they think I can come there and make a big impact on the team as much as they did too, I bonded with them pretty well."
The Blackshirts holding the Spartans to six points Saturday impressed Summerall, and he paid particular attention to the outside linebacker position, which he would play should he sign with Nebraska.
"Oh yeah, their defense is phenomenal. I was watching the linebacker position the whole game, and how they rush the passer and drop in coverage, and I liked it," Summerall stated. "I can see myself playing in it. Right now, I'm 6-5 & 1/2, 220."
2019 DE Lloyd Summerall @HimsoHam seeing snow for the first time on his visit to Nebraska!!! ❄️⚓️❄️🌽❄️⚓️❄️ #NAUGHTS #HUSKERS @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/DmIywvLeWZ— Lakeland Football (@LHSDreadnaughts) November 18, 2018
Though he has taken several unofficial visits this year, Summerall's trip to Lincoln was his first official visit. He is tentatively thinking of taking his second to Florida State this coming weekend, and he plans to take officials to Florida (Dec. 7) and Miami (Dec. 14) as well.
"I'm trying to get to as many officials of my top six as possible, and then I will make my decision and know everything," Summerall shared. "But I feel good about Nebraska. I'm going to sign in December, in the early time.
"LSU, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Miami are also in my top six. I may be going to Florida State this weekend. I have not been up to see either LSU or Auburn yet, but one of them should also be getting an official visit from me."
Summerall's father and sister accompanied him to Lincoln for his official visit, and they enjoyed themselves just as much as he did.
"Oh man, they loved it!" Summerall said. "My dad said he could see them possibly moving up there if I commit [to Nebraska], so you know, that's good. Overall, they liked the whole trip.
"We spent quite a bit of time with Coach (Scott) Frost. After the game, we went and ate dinner and stuff; and then, the next day, we sat in his office and talked about a lot of stuff. We went to a steakhouse and we had a whole bunch of different things. They were bringing out shrimp, steak and everything."
During his weekend stay at NU, Summerall also spent considerable time with coaches Jovan Dewitt and [graduate assistant] Demeitre Brim.
Asked to sum up his visit to Nebraska and to give it a rating, Summerall concluded:
"It was a perfect 10!" Summerall said emphatically. "Nah, it's not the case that I am for sure going to end up [at Florida our Miami]. It's between me and God. No one really knows where I will go, but on December 19 everyone will find out. Not this week, but next week Nebraska will probably be coming by for an in-home visit."
Lakeland high school is an undefeated 13-0 so far in their 2018 campaign, and they have reached the third round of the Florida state playoffs. The Dreadnaughts will be facing Plant High this weekend.
i’m so fly ion need no flight attendant..🌹 #GBR #863 pic.twitter.com/amWKMRAcJa— Lloyd Summerall lll🎋 (@HimsoHam) November 19, 2018