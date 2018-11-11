Nebraska didn’t face much resistance at all in its 69-point rout of Mississippi Valley State to start the season, and Sunday’s home game vs. Southeastern Louisiana didn’t prove much more difficult.



Senior guard James Palmer Jr. scored a game-high 17 points and senior Glynn Watson followed up with 16, as the Huskers broke things open with a 22-point run in the first half and never looked back in an 87-35 blowout victory.

“What I like about the team is they were able to play with a mentality and show the versatility to defend the right way,” head coach Tim Miles said. “I think we’ve been OK defensively… I think we’ve shown that mindset and that consistency, and certainly, you want to see that.”

Nebraska got off to a bit of a sleepy start, missing its first four 3-point attempts and falling behind 7-4 after the first three minutes. But the Huskers woke up in a hurry and came back with a 22-0 run to go up 26-7.

That eventually turned into a dominating 52-16 halftime lead, as NU shot 62.1 percent from the field, scored 30 points in the paint, and had 20 points off of 16 Lion turnovers.

Palmer had 15 of his 17 points in the first half, while SELU shot just 25 percent (7-of-28) from the field.

“I think we’ve held both teams (we’ve played) to under 40 (points), so that’s really good,” junior forward Isaiah Roby said. “Just knowing that we have guys that can guard multiple positions, that’s going to make it really hard for teams to score on us. I like where we’re at right now.”

In all, six Huskers – and all five starters – got to double figures in scoring in the second half, and Nebraska led by as many as 53 before settling on a 52-point victory.

Roby finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks, and two assists, while senior forward Isaac Copeland had 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field.

Freshman forward Brady Heiman came off the bench to score 10 points with five boards, and Nana Akenten chipped in nine points while going 3-of-4 from downtown.

“Just how to keep playing hard and kind of having the mentality that no matter what the score is, you’ll always see us still giving effort on both ends…” Copeland said of what the team has learned over the first two games.

The Huskers will return to action on Wednesday night for their first real test of the season when Seton Hall comes to town as part of the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games. The game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start and will be televised on BTN.