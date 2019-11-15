HuskerOnline confirmed with a source on Friday that senior outside linebacker Tyrin Ferguson was dismissed from the team and will not finish out the 2019 season.

A Nebraska spokesperson later confirmed the report that Ferguson is no longer a part of the NU roster.

Ferguson appeared in just six games in 2019, seeing a total of 78 snaps according to PFF. He accounted for four total tackles and two tackles for loss in 2019.

After some promising moments in 2018, Ferguson was never able to put it together in 2019. He did not see any snaps for the Huskers since the Minnesota game on Oct. 12.