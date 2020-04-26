Huskers offer 2022 OL Lucas Heyer from Minnesota
Lucas Heyer has been on a bit of a run lately picking up three offers in just over two weeks. The 6-foot-5 and 305-pound offensive tackle, from Maplewood (Minn.) Hill Murray School, had a talk with...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news