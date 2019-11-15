It took three games longer than most anyone had expected to do it, but Fred Hoiberg finally notched his first victory as head coach of Nebraska men’s basketball on Friday night.

Sophomore Cam Mack posted a career-high 24 points and four assists while Dachon Burke and Haanif Cheatham added 17 points apiece, as the Huskers responded from consecutive home defeats to open the season with a dominating 90-73 win over South Dakota State.

It was by far NU’s most impressive all-around effort of the season, as it came storming out and took a 31-point lead in the first half and never looked back.

After two ugly losses to UC-Riverside and Southern Utah, Nebraska came into Friday night’s game ranked dead last in the Big Ten in scoring, field goal percentage and free throw percentage and second-to-last in 3-point shooting.

Against the Jackrabbits, the Huskers shot a season-high 49.3 percent from the field, recorded 50 of their 90 points in the paint, and had four players score in double figures on the night.

“I think the biggest thing was that I’m proud of our guys was the approach they had this week after a very disappointing loss,” Hoiberg said. “Sometimes it’s tough to put a really disappointing one behind you, and it’s tough to get over. Our guys did that.

“They got back to work after the day off and sustained it for the entire week. They did a lot of the things that we preach to them; most specifically in that first half, the pace."

Nebraska got off to a fast start and took a 12-2 lead right out of the gates. That grew into a 36-14 advantage, as NU hit 10 of its first 17 shots from the field. A layup by freshman Yvan Ouedraogo eventually capped a 19-2 run to give the Huskers their biggest lead yet this season at 45-14.

That would turn into a comfortable 51-27 lead at halftime. Nebraska shot a blistering 56.8 percent from the field, scored 26 of its 51 points in the paint, and out-rebounded SDSU 24-20 in the first half.

Mack scored 14 of his 24 points in the first 20 minutes, making him one of eight Huskers to score before halftime. South Dakota State, on the other hand, went just 9-for-33 (27 percent) from the field and 1-13 from 3-point range.

“Coach really preached on pace," Mack said. "He said nobody in the country can run with us. Just kind of picked it up and got the win.”

It only took a few minutes into the second half for Nebraska to put its foot on the gas pedal again with a 10-2 run that pushed the lead back up to 69-39.

South Dakota State pulled back within 17 twice from there, including getting it to 78-61 with just under seven minutes to play. But that was as close as the game would get.

Along with their 17 points, Burke and Cheatham and seven and six rebounds, respectively, while freshman Kevin Cross added 10 points off the bench. Junior Jervay Green filled up the stat sheet with six points, five assists, and four rebounds.

Douglas Wilson led SDSU with 15 points and 14 boards, though the Huskers ended up with their first rebounding advantage of the year with a 45-44 edge.

“It’s a long season," Burke said. "If you look across the country there’s a lot of teams going through that. I feel like these first two games we should have won but it’s a learning experience. We’re not going to take it and hold our heads down, we’re going to take it and learn from it and I think we did a good job tonight.”

The Huskers will return to action next Friday with a home game against Southern, which is set for a 7 p.m. CT tip and will be aired on BTN Plus.