Huskers make several new offers
Nebraska extended several new offers Friday afternoon between the high school and JUCO ranks.
Most of the new offers made come on the defensive side of the football with an emphasis at outside linebacker and defensive back. Jimmy Fritzsche is the lone exception to that as he is listed as a tight end prospect, but also has received some interest as an offensive tackle prospect.
Below is a quick look at the new Husker targets.
New JUCO targets
Thank you God for blessing me with an offer from the University of Nebraska pic.twitter.com/XA4mTwzhqU— 🐺 (@Troy___Simon) October 19, 2018
Blessed and thankful to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/BARsjAO2xM— Caleb Johnson (@CalebJohnsun) October 19, 2018
2019 high school targets
Thankful to receive an offer from The University Of Nebraska 🌾🔴⚪️#GBR pic.twitter.com/JDceNO9fag— Brandon Turnage (@BallerNation10) October 19, 2018
Blessed to Receive an Offer from the University of Nebraska 🌽🛑 pic.twitter.com/FP1jD2x3LC— UNO⚜️ (@7reasons1k) October 19, 2018
Extremely honored and thrilled to receive a B1G offer from the University of Nebraska!!!!!🔴⚪️🌽🌽 #GBR #GoHuskers #B1G @GregAustin2717 @coach_frost @train0187 @GHSFBRecruits @GregSmithHV @247Sports pic.twitter.com/gmJ2fMB3pt— Jimmy Fritzsche (@FritzscheJimmy) October 19, 2018