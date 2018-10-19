Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-19 16:54:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskers make several new offers

Nate Clouse • HuskerOnline.com
@NateClouse
Recruiting Analyst

Nebraska extended several new offers Friday afternoon between the high school and JUCO ranks.

Most of the new offers made come on the defensive side of the football with an emphasis at outside linebacker and defensive back. Jimmy Fritzsche is the lone exception to that as he is listed as a tight end prospect, but also has received some interest as an offensive tackle prospect.

Below is a quick look at the new Husker targets.

Cvruz1vfliphtlbtulch
Coffeyville (Kan.) C.C. cornerback Troy Simon, a 3-for-3 December graduate, landed an offer from Nebraska Friday.
Nate Clouse

New JUCO targets

2019 high school targets

