Huskers make quite the impression on portal transfer OL Anthony

Nebraska hosted portal transfer offensive lineman Hunter Anthony before signing day last week. The current Oklahoma State Cowboy loved his trip to Lincoln and he really liked all of the people at Nebraska.

"It was awesome!" Anthony said. "I really enjoyed the first class staff they had from the analysts all the way up to coach Frost. Both sides of the ball were first class."

When Anthony was on his official visit he was able to meet the newly added staff under Scott Frost. The two he spoke with the most were offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.

"I think that it will be awesome to learn a NFL style because they both have lots of NFL experience."