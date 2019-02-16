Huskers lose second game of series, 10-9, to UC Riverside
Following an opening night 21-6 victory for the Huskers against UC Riverside, Nebraska couldn't replicate the high scoring affair in Game 2 of the series. In fact, the Huskers bats were cold throughout most of the first four innings of play. Instead, it was the Highlanders that found success at the plate, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first.
Nebraska managed to answer in the top of the fourth, as senior infielder Alex Henwood hit a single to bring junior catcher Luke Roskam across home plate.
After their first run, though, Nebraska's bats fell silent as the Huskers couldn't add any runs through the fourth inning. UC Riverside, on the other hand, added three more runs in the fourth to make it a 7-1 game in favor of the Highlanders.
Nebraska's slow start continued, as they added a few runs to stay within reach, but it wasn't until the eighth inning when the Huskers were able to make a surge. NU got the game to 8-7, but the Highlanders answered with two runs of their own to make it a 10-7 game after eight.
In the top of the ninth, Nebraska had a chance to send it to extra innings, but ultimately fell short. The Huskers saw Henwood and Spencer Schwellenbach score, but it wasn't enough as the Highlanders secured their third out and won game two of the series, 10-9.
Key moment: Pitching change key in escaping 6th inning
As Max Schreiber, Nebraska's second pitcher of the day struggled on the mound, forcing the Huskers with an early decision to make. Ultimately, they put in Mike Waldron who got NU out of the inning. Escaping the inning when they did was necessary because Waldron didn't allow any more runs in the 6th.
Offensive report: Huskers struggled early at bat
Following a strong offensive showing in Game 1 that resulted in 21 runs for the Huskers, Nebraska struggled to score early on Saturday. The Huskers scored nine runs on 12 hits to finish out Game 1.
Pitching rundown: Huskers utilize three pitchers in game 2
Senior right-handed pitcher Reece Eddins started out the day for the Huskers and pitched three full innings. Midway through the fourth, head coach Darin Erstad took out Eddins and put in Max Schreiber, who would stay at the mound until midway through the sixth. Mike Waldron was Nebraska's third and final pitcher who took the Huskers through the end of the game.
What's next: Huskers set to play second game of doubleheader, third of series
Following Game 1, Nebraska and UC Riverside will begin their second game of the day shortly after 6 p.m. CT.
The Huskers will then play in Game 4 of their season's opening series on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. CST.