Following an opening night 21-6 victory for the Huskers against UC Riverside, Nebraska couldn't replicate the high scoring affair in Game 2 of the series. In fact, the Huskers bats were cold throughout most of the first four innings of play. Instead, it was the Highlanders that found success at the plate, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first.

Nebraska managed to answer in the top of the fourth, as senior infielder Alex Henwood hit a single to bring junior catcher Luke Roskam across home plate.

After their first run, though, Nebraska's bats fell silent as the Huskers couldn't add any runs through the fourth inning. UC Riverside, on the other hand, added three more runs in the fourth to make it a 7-1 game in favor of the Highlanders.

Nebraska's slow start continued, as they added a few runs to stay within reach, but it wasn't until the eighth inning when the Huskers were able to make a surge. NU got the game to 8-7, but the Highlanders answered with two runs of their own to make it a 10-7 game after eight.

In the top of the ninth, Nebraska had a chance to send it to extra innings, but ultimately fell short. The Huskers saw Henwood and Spencer Schwellenbach score, but it wasn't enough as the Highlanders secured their third out and won game two of the series, 10-9.

