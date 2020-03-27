News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-27 06:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskers leading for Georgia DB

Nate Clouse • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@NateClouse

Nebraska has emerged as one of the leaders for 2021 Buford, Ga. defensive back Malik Williams.The 6-foot, 175-pound corner was set to visit Lincoln in March, but had his trip cancelled due to the d...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}