Huskers land UNI defensive back transfer Omar Brown

Though much of its 2022 roster had already taken shape, Nebraska hit the transfer portal again with the addition of Northern Iowa defensive back Omar Brown.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior from Minneapolis gave his commitment to the Huskers on Saturday and confirmed the news to HuskerOnline.

A former two-star recruit out of Minneapolis North, Brown broke onto the scene as a true freshman at UNI in 2019. After racking up 77 tackles and six interceptions, he was named an AP third-team All-American and the FC Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Brown started all seven games for the Panthers’ in their shortened spring season in 2021, posting 30 tackles and five pass breakups to garner honorable mention All-Missouri Valley Conference honors.

This fall, he returned to action and played in seven games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Brown had 33 tackles before his injury, including eight against Iowa State, and was stilled named with the FCS All-American All-Sophomore Team and honorable mention All-MVC.

Contact between Brown and Nebraska heated up earlier this week, and he was listed in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student directory on Friday.

Brown becomes NU’s 17th mid-year roster addition for the 2022 season.