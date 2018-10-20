D’Andre Davis stood on the southeast corner of Memorial Stadium before Saturday’s football game vs. Minnesota and looked at the packed stands ready to cheer on an 0-6 team.



“I’ve never seen anything like this,” the 2020 wing from Indianapolis (IN) Lawrence Central said to himself.

That was just one of many highlights for Davis, who made his way to Lincoln this weekend for his first official visit after unofficially visiting last month for NU’s elite camp.

Before the football game even reached halftime, the 6-foot-5 three-star decided he had already seen more than enough, and Davis gave his verbal commitment to head coach Tim Miles.

“I feel at home here, like it’s home away from home,” Davis told HuskerOnline.com. “I almost cried when I told the coaches. I’ve never had a feeling like this before.

“The coaches are upfront and truthful; they have everything I need to excel at the next level and make it where I want to make it. The connection with the coaching staff was perfect. I hung out with a couple of the freshmen and it was perfect. I feel like this is the place I can be the most successful.”

Davis just picked up his first high-major offer from NU earlier this month and developed a close relationship with assistant Michael Lewis, who has strong ties in his native Indiana.

He held several mid-major offers from Ball State, Indiana State, Bradley, Miami (Ohio), Southern Illinois, and more.

As a sophomore at Lawrence Central last season, Davis averaged 13.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Rivals.com ranked him as the No. 49 small forward in his class.

Davis joins Lincoln North Star guard Donovan Williams as Nebraska's second commitment for 2020.