“When I went on the visit, it just felt perfect, man,” Green told HuskerOnline.com. “Coach (Tim) Miles and the coaching staff, they treated me really well, and I just thought that it was perfect.”

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of Denver, Colo., made his way to Lincoln without any public notice, and even though he held other offers from the likes of Iowa State, Arizona State, and Wichita State, Green knew he wanted to be a Husker before he even left on Sunday night.

Western Nebraska C.C. sophomore guard Jervay Green had several appealing options for his future school, but it took one visit to Nebraska this weekend for him to find his next basketball home.

Green said Nebraska had maintained regular contact with him since extending an offer back in July, when Miles watched him lead WNCC to the Mullen’s Top 100 Junior College Camp championship in St. Louis.

Miles was just out in Scottsbluff, Neb., to visit Green again on Sept. 12, and he said that steady interest made it clear to Green that he was a top priority.

“He came out to watch one of our practices and wanted be to come out for a visit,” Green said. “I was like, ‘No brainer.’”

Green recently took his first official visit to Pacific, and he planned to set up future officials to his other top schools if things didn’t work out with Nebraska. Those other trips obviously weren’t needed.

The former Denver George Washington High School standout averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game as a freshman at WNCC. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining when he arrives to NU next summer.

“I play defense really well, I can rebound the ball – to be honest, whatever they need me to do, I’ll do it,” Green said of his strengths on the court. “If coach wants me to get a bucket, I can get a bucket for him. It doesn’t really matter.”

Green said he needs to continue to add strength and improve his perimeter shooting (he only shot 31.2 percent from the behind the arc last season), and he’ll have more motivation than ever to do so having now accomplished one of his biggest goals.

“It’s a dream come true, man,” Green said. “It’s truly a blessing. I’m at a loss for words, to be honest with you. Sorry if I keep stuttering or whatever, it’s just crazy. It’s crazy.”

With the addition of Green and 2019 New Hampton (N.H.) Prep guard Mika Adams-Woods on Saturday night, the Huskers now have two remaining scholarships for their 2019 class.

Nebraska is set to host 2019 Omaha Creighton Prep wing Akol Arop on an official visit this weekend and also has an official scheduled with 2019 Cumberland (Md.) Bishop Walsh forward Yavuz Gultekin on Nov. 9-11.