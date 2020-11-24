Huskers in the NFL: Week 11 Stat Check
Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 11. Stats courtesy of PFF.
|Player
|Week 11 numbers
|
Ameer Abdullah - RB
Minnesota Vikings
|
11 total snaps
1 offense
10 special teams
|
Rex Burkhead - RB
New England Patriots
|
20 total snaps
12 offense
8 special teams
4 carries, 7 yards, 1 first down
2 catches, 5 yards, 1 first down
Suffered torn ACL in 2nd half
|
Cethan Carter - TE
Cincinnati Bengals
|
35 total snaps
17 offense
18 special teams
1 tackle
|
Lavonte David - LB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
9 tackles (8 solo)
3 tackles for loss
1 pass defended
|
Carlos Davis - DL
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
8 defensive snaps
No statistics
|
Khalil Davis - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Inactive
|
Nick Gates - OL
New York Giants
|
Bye
|
Nathan Gerry - OLB
Philadelphia Eagles
|
Injured reserve
|
Luke Gifford - LB
Dallas Cowboys
|
18 total snaps
1 defense
17 special teams
1 tackle
|
Randy Gregory - DE
Dallas Cowboys
|
20 total snaps
16 defense
4 special teams
4 QB pressures (3 hits, 1 hurry)
89.7 overall defensive grade per PFF
84.7 pass-rushing grade
|
Richie Incognito - OL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Out for season with foot injury
|
Andy Janovich - FB
Cleveland Browns
|
Reserve/COVID-19 list
|
Joshua Kalu - DB
Tennessee Titans
|
38 total snaps
18 defense
20 special teams
3 tackles (2 solo)
80.7 tackling grade
|
Sam Koch - P
Baltimore Ravens
|
7 special teams snaps
3 punts, 42.0 average
1 punt inside the 20
|
Alex Lewis - OL
New York Jets
|
64 total snaps
60 offense
4 special teams
77.0 offensive grade per PFF
79.5 pass-blocking grade
|
Devine Ozigbo - RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
15 total snaps
4 offense
11 special teams
3 catches, 5 yards
|
Brent Qvale - OL
Houston Texans
|
8 total snaps
3 offense
5 special teams
|
Ndamukong Suh - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
1 tackle (1 solo)
1 tackle for loss
|
Maliek Collins - DL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
59 total snaps
54 defense
5 special teams
2 QB hurries
|
Chris Jones - CB
Minnesota Vikings
|
45 total snaps
31 defense
14 special teams
27.0 tackling grade per PFF
|
Lamar Jackson - CB
New York Jets
|
93 total snaps
82 defense
11 special teams
5 tackles (5 solo), 2 STOP
79.1 tackling grade per PFF
|
Will Compton - LB
Tennessee Titans
|
49 total snaps
34 defense
15 special teams
4 tackles (3 solo), 2 STOP
79.8 overall defensive grade per PFF
80.9 tackling grade
|Player/Team
|
Freedom Akinmoladun - DL
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Darrion Daniels - DL
San Francisco 49ers
|
Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Prince Amukamara - DB
Arizona Cardinals