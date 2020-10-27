Huskers in the NFL: Stat Check Week 7
Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 7. Stats courtesy of PFF.
|Player
|Week 1 numbers
|
Ameer Abdullah - RB
Minnesota Vikings
|
Bye
|
Rex Burkhead - RB
New England Patriots
|
38 total snaps
25 offense
13 special teams
4 carries, 12 yards (3.0 ypc)
3 catches (3 targets), 35 yards, 2 first downs
|
Cethan Carter - TE
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Inactive (healthy scratch)
|
Will Compton - LB
Tennessee Titans
|
20 total snaps
5 defense
15 special teams
1 tackle
|
Lavonte David - LB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
67 total snaps
66 defense
1 special teams
8 tackles (6 solo), 5 STOP tackles
|
Carlos Davis - DL
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Inactive (healthy scratch)
|
Khalil Davis - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Inactive (ankle injury)
|
Nick Gates - OL
New York Giants
|
63 total snaps
60 offense
3 special teams
84.1 pass-blocking grade per PFF
|
Nathan Gerry - OLB
Philadelphia Eagles
|
55 defense
4 tackles (3 solo), 3 STOP tackles
1 sack, 2 QB hurries
|
Luke Gifford - LB
Dallas Cowboys
|
Inactive (healthy scratch)
|
Randy Gregory - DE
Dallas Cowboys
|
6 defensive snaps
1 QB hurry
Played in first game in 22 months
|
Richie Incognito - OL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Injured reserve (Achilles injury)
|
Andy Janovich - FB
Cleveland Browns
|
25 total snaps
9 offense
16 special teams
|
Joshua Kalu - DB
Tennessee Titans
|
Inactive (healthy scratch)
|
Sam Koch - P
Baltimore Ravens
|
Bye
|
Alex Lewis - OL
New York Jets
|
Inactive (shoulder injury)
|
Devine Ozigbo - RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
14 special teams snaps
1 tackle
77.9 special teams grade per PFF
|
Brent Qvale - OL
Houston Texans
|
5 special teams snaps
|
Ndamukong Suh - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
44 defensive snaps
2 QB hurries
|
Maliek Collins - DL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
50 total snaps
44 defense
6 special teams
1 tackle, 1 STOP tackle
1 QB hurry
|
Darrion Daniels - DL
San Francisco 49ers
|
Inactive (healthy scratch)
|
Lamar Jackson - CB
New York Jets
|
15 special teams snaps
|
Chris Jones - CB
Minnesota Vikings
|
Released by the Detroit Lions on 10/24
Signed by the Minnesota Vikings on 10/26
|Player/Team
|
Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Freedom Akinmoladun - DL
Cincinnati Bengals