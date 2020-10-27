 Huskers in the NFL: Stat Check Week 7
Huskers in the NFL: Stat Check Week 7

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
@RobinWashut
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 7. Stats courtesy of PFF.

Huskers in the NFL Week 1 Stat Check
Player Week 1 numbers

Ameer Abdullah - RB

Minnesota Vikings

Bye

Rex Burkhead - RB

New England Patriots

38 total snaps

25 offense

13 special teams

4 carries, 12 yards (3.0 ypc)

3 catches (3 targets), 35 yards, 2 first downs

Cethan Carter - TE

Cincinnati Bengals

Inactive (healthy scratch)

Will Compton - LB

Tennessee Titans

20 total snaps

5 defense

15 special teams

1 tackle

Lavonte David - LB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

67 total snaps

66 defense

1 special teams

8 tackles (6 solo), 5 STOP tackles

Carlos Davis - DL

Pittsburgh Steelers

Inactive (healthy scratch)

Khalil Davis - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inactive (ankle injury)

Nick Gates - OL

New York Giants

63 total snaps

60 offense

3 special teams

84.1 pass-blocking grade per PFF

Nathan Gerry - OLB

Philadelphia Eagles

55 defense

4 tackles (3 solo), 3 STOP tackles

1 sack, 2 QB hurries

Luke Gifford - LB

Dallas Cowboys

Inactive (healthy scratch)

Randy Gregory - DE

Dallas Cowboys

6 defensive snaps

1 QB hurry

Played in first game in 22 months

Richie Incognito - OL

Las Vegas Raiders

Injured reserve (Achilles injury)

Andy Janovich - FB

Cleveland Browns

25 total snaps

9 offense

16 special teams

Joshua Kalu - DB

Tennessee Titans

Inactive (healthy scratch)

Sam Koch - P

Baltimore Ravens

Bye

Alex Lewis - OL

New York Jets

Inactive (shoulder injury)

Devine Ozigbo - RB

Jacksonville Jaguars

14 special teams snaps

1 tackle

77.9 special teams grade per PFF

Brent Qvale - OL

Houston Texans

5 special teams snaps

Ndamukong Suh - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

44 defensive snaps

2 QB hurries

Maliek Collins - DL

Las Vegas Raiders

50 total snaps

44 defense

6 special teams

1 tackle, 1 STOP tackle

1 QB hurry

Darrion Daniels - DL

San Francisco 49ers

Inactive (healthy scratch)

Lamar Jackson - CB

New York Jets

15 special teams snaps

Chris Jones - CB

Minnesota Vikings

Released by the Detroit Lions on 10/24

Signed by the Minnesota Vikings on 10/26
Huskers in the NFL - Practice Squad
Player/Team

Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR

Cincinnati Bengals

Freedom Akinmoladun - DL

Cincinnati Bengals
