 Huskers in the NFL: Stat Check Week 6
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-20 08:27:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
@RobinWashut
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 6. Stats courtesy of PFF.

Huskers in the NFL Week 6 Stat Check
Player Week 1 numbers

Ameer Abdullah - RB

Minnesota Vikings

35 total snaps

16 offense

19 special teams

2 rushes, 7 yards (2.5 ypc), 2 first downs

1 catch, 1 yard

3 kickoff returns, 73 yards (24.3 ypr)

Rex Burkhead - RB

New England Patriots

30 total snaps

18 offense

12 special teams

5 rushes, 14 yards (2.8 ypc)

Cethan Carter - TE

Cincinnati Bengals

47 total snaps

23 offense

24 special teams

1 target, 1 drop

Will Compton - LB

Tennessee Titans

Inactive

Lavonte David - LB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

63 defensive snaps

6 tackles (5 solo), 6 STOP

2 sacks

80.3 pass-rush grade per PFF

Carlos Davis - DL

Pittsburgh Steelers

Inactive

Khalil Davis - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inactive

Nick Gates - OL

New York Giants

52 total snaps

48 offense

4 special teams

1 QB hurry allowed

Nathan Gerry - OLB

Philadelphia Eagles

87 total snaps

68 defense

19 special teams

8 tackles (6 solo), 3 STOP

1 pass breakup

Luke Gifford - LB

Dallas Cowboys

Inactive

Randy Gregory - DE

Dallas Cowboys

Expected to return Oct. 25

Richie Incognito - OL

Las Vegas Raiders

Injured reserve

Andy Janovich - FB

Cleveland Browns

27 total snaps

7 offense

20 special teams

1 tackle

70.3 OFF grade, 81.4 pass block grade per PFF

Joshua Kalu - DB

Tennessee Titans

20 special teams snaps

Sam Koch - P

Baltimore Ravens

13 special teams snaps

7 punts, 325 yards (43.6 NET)

3 punts inside the 20

Alex Lewis - OL

New York Jets

51 total snaps

50 offense

1 special teams

87.4 pass-blocking grade per PFF

No QB pressures allowed

Devine Ozigbo - RB

Jacksonville Jaguars

Injured reserve

Brent Qvale - OL

Houston Texans

5 special teams snaps

Ndamukong Suh - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

43 defensive snaps

1 sack, 1 QB hurry

1 penalty

Maliek Collins - DL

Las Vegas Raiders

Bye

Lamar Jackson - CB

New York Jets

25 total snaps

18 defense

7 special teams

1 tackle

76.1 DEF grade, 77.2 COV grade per PFF

Darrion Daniels - DL

San Francisco 49ers

Inactive

Freedom Akinmoladun - DL

Cincinnati Bengals

Inactive
Huskers in the NFL - Practice Squad
Player/Team

Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR

Cincinnati Bengals

