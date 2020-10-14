Huskers in the NFL: Stat Check Week 5
Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 4. Stats courtesy of PFF.
|Player
|Week 1 numbers
|
Ameer Abdullah - RB
Minnesota Vikings
|
16 total snaps
1 offense
15 special teams
2 kickoff returns, 37 yards (18.5)
|
Rex Burkhead - RB
New England Patriots
|
Bye
|
Cethan Carter - TE
Cincinnati Bengals
|
33 total snaps
13 offense
20 special teams
1 tackle (1 solo)
|
Will Compton - LB
Tennessee Titans
|
Lavonte David - LB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
63 defensive snaps
3 tackles (3 solo), 1 STOP tackle
1 pass breakup
84.8 coverage grade per PFF
|
Carlos Davis - DL
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Inactive
|
Khalil Davis - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Inactive
|
Nick Gates - OL
New York Giants
|
75 total snaps
69 offense
6 special teams
2 penalties
1 QB hurry allowed
|
Nathan Gerry - OLB
Philadelphia Eagles
|
83 total snaps
75 defense
8 special teams
7 tackles (7 solo), 6 STOP tackles
81.2 tackling grade per PFF
1 QB hurry
|
Luke Gifford - LB
Dallas Cowboys
|
21 total snaps
1 defense
20 special teams
1 tackle
|
Randy Gregory - DE
Dallas Cowboys
|
Expected to play Oct. 25
|
Richie Incognito - OL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Injured reserve
|
Andy Janovich - FB
Cleveland Browns
|
31 total snaps
14 offense
17 special teams
2 carries, 4 yards
1 first down
1 tackle (1 solo)
|
Joshua Kalu - DB
Tennessee Titans
|
Sam Koch - P
Baltimore Ravens
|
10 special teams snaps
4 punts, 177 yards (38.3 NET)
1 punt inside the 20
|
Alex Lewis - OL
New York Jets
|
71 total snaps
69 offense
2 special teams
4 pressures allowed (3 hurries, 1 QB hit)
No penalties
|
Devine Ozigbo - RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
Injured reserve
|
Brent Qvale - OL
Houston Texans
|
6 special teams snaps
|
Ndamukong Suh - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
53 defensive snaps
1 special teams snap
3 tackles (3 solo), 2 STOP tackles
1 sack, 2 QB hurries
|
Maliek Collins - DL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Inactive
|
Chris Jones - CB
Detroit Lions
|
Bye
|
Lamar Jackson - CB
New York Jets
|
83 total snaps
75 defense
8 special teams
6 tackles (6 solo), 2 STOP tackles
79.9 tackling grade per PFF
|
Freedom Akinmoladun - DL
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Inactive
|Player/Team
|
Darrion Daniels - DL
San Francisco 49ers
|
Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR
Cincinnati Bengals