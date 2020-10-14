 Huskers in the NFL: Stat Check Week 5
Huskers in the NFL: Stat Check Week 5

Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 4. Stats courtesy of PFF.

Huskers in the NFL Week 5 Stat Check
Player Week 1 numbers

Ameer Abdullah - RB

Minnesota Vikings

16 total snaps

1 offense

15 special teams

2 kickoff returns, 37 yards (18.5)

Rex Burkhead - RB

New England Patriots

Bye

Cethan Carter - TE

Cincinnati Bengals

33 total snaps

13 offense

20 special teams

1 tackle (1 solo)

Will Compton - LB

Tennessee Titans

Lavonte David - LB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

63 defensive snaps

3 tackles (3 solo), 1 STOP tackle

1 pass breakup

84.8 coverage grade per PFF

Carlos Davis - DL

Pittsburgh Steelers

Inactive

Khalil Davis - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inactive

Nick Gates - OL

New York Giants

75 total snaps

69 offense

6 special teams

2 penalties

1 QB hurry allowed

Nathan Gerry - OLB

Philadelphia Eagles

83 total snaps

75 defense

8 special teams

7 tackles (7 solo), 6 STOP tackles

81.2 tackling grade per PFF

1 QB hurry

Luke Gifford - LB

Dallas Cowboys

21 total snaps

1 defense

20 special teams

1 tackle

Randy Gregory - DE

Dallas Cowboys

Expected to play Oct. 25

Richie Incognito - OL

Las Vegas Raiders

Injured reserve

Andy Janovich - FB

Cleveland Browns

31 total snaps

14 offense

17 special teams

2 carries, 4 yards

1 first down

1 tackle (1 solo)

Joshua Kalu - DB

Tennessee Titans

Sam Koch - P

Baltimore Ravens

10 special teams snaps

4 punts, 177 yards (38.3 NET)

1 punt inside the 20

Alex Lewis - OL

New York Jets

71 total snaps

69 offense

2 special teams

4 pressures allowed (3 hurries, 1 QB hit)

No penalties

Devine Ozigbo - RB

Jacksonville Jaguars

Injured reserve

Brent Qvale - OL

Houston Texans

6 special teams snaps

Ndamukong Suh - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

53 defensive snaps

1 special teams snap

3 tackles (3 solo), 2 STOP tackles

1 sack, 2 QB hurries

Maliek Collins - DL

Las Vegas Raiders

Inactive

Chris Jones - CB

Detroit Lions

Bye

Lamar Jackson - CB

New York Jets

83 total snaps

75 defense

8 special teams

6 tackles (6 solo), 2 STOP tackles

79.9 tackling grade per PFF

Freedom Akinmoladun - DL

Cincinnati Bengals

Inactive
Huskers in the NFL - Practice Squad
Player/Team

Darrion Daniels - DL

San Francisco 49ers

Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR

Cincinnati Bengals

