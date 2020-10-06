Huskers in the NFL: Stat Check Week 4
Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 3. Stats courtesy of PFF.
|Player
|Week 1 numbers
|
Ameer Abdullah - RB
Minnesota Vikings
|
19 special teams snaps
No statistics
|
Rex Burkhead - RB
New England Patriots
|
11 carries, 45 yards
1 catch, 5 yards
|
Cethan Carter - TE
Cincinnati Bengals
|
45 total snaps
20 offense
25 special teams
1 catch, 26 yards, 1 first down
76.2 OFF grade per PFF for Week 4
|
Will Compton - LB
Tennessee Titans
|
Bye
|
Lavonte David - LB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
51 defensive snaps
9 tackles (8 solo), 9 STOP tackles
1 QB hurry, 1 batted pass
91.9 DEF grade per PFF on Week 4
|
Carlos Davis - DL
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Bye
|
Khalil Davis - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Inactive
|
Nick Gates - OL
New York Giants
|
71 total snaps
68 offense
3 special teams
2 penalties
|
Nathan Gerry - OLB
Philadelphia Eagles
|
78 total snaps
72 defense
6 special teams
7 tackles (6 solo), 3 STOP tackles
1 QB hurry, 1 QB hit
|
Luke Gifford - LB
Dallas Cowboys
|
20 special teams snaps
1 tackle
|
Randy Gregory - DE
Dallas Cowboys
|
Expected to play Oct. 25
|
Richie Incognito - OL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Injured reserve
|
Andy Janovich - FB
Cleveland Browns
|
44 total snaps
24 offense
20 special teams
81.1 OFF grade per PFF for Week 4
|
Joshua Kalu - DB
Tennessee Titans
|
Bye
|
Sam Koch - P
Baltimore Ravens
|
8 special teams snaps
3 punts, 141 yards (48.0 average)
3 punts inside the 20
1 pass completion for 15 yards
|
Alex Lewis - OL
New York Jets
|
84 total snaps
77 offense
7 special teams
1 penalty
|
Devine Ozigbo - RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
Injured reserve
|
Brent Qvale - OL
Houston Texans
|
5 special teams snaps
|
Ndamukong Suh - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
45 defensive snaps
3 tackles (1 solo), 3 STOP tackles
1 forced fumble
2 QB hits, 1 QB hurry
92.0 DEF grade per PFF for Week 4
|
Maliek Collins - DL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
27 total snaps
25 defense
2 special teams
1 tackle, 1 STOP tackle
|
Chris Jones - CB
Arizona Cardinals
|
Inactive
|
Lamar Jackson - CB
New York Jets
|
74 total snaps
59 defense
13 special teams
2 tackles (1 solo), 1 STOP tackle
1 pass breakup
|
Freedom Akinmoladun - DL
Cincinnati Bengals
|
9 total snaps
8 defense
1 special teams
|Player/Team
|
Darrion Daniels - DL
San Francisco 49ers
|
Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR
Cincinnati Bengals