 Huskers in the NFL: Stat Check Week 4
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-06 05:55:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskers in the NFL: Stat Check Week 4

Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 3. Stats courtesy of PFF.

Ameer Abdullah - RB

Minnesota Vikings

19 special teams snaps

No statistics

Rex Burkhead - RB

New England Patriots

11 carries, 45 yards

1 catch, 5 yards

Cethan Carter - TE

Cincinnati Bengals

45 total snaps

20 offense

25 special teams

1 catch, 26 yards, 1 first down

76.2 OFF grade per PFF for Week 4

Will Compton - LB

Tennessee Titans

Bye

Lavonte David - LB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51 defensive snaps

9 tackles (8 solo), 9 STOP tackles

1 QB hurry, 1 batted pass

91.9 DEF grade per PFF on Week 4

Carlos Davis - DL

Pittsburgh Steelers

Bye

Khalil Davis - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inactive

Nick Gates - OL

New York Giants

71 total snaps

68 offense

3 special teams

2 penalties

Nathan Gerry - OLB

Philadelphia Eagles

78 total snaps

72 defense

6 special teams

7 tackles (6 solo), 3 STOP tackles

1 QB hurry, 1 QB hit

Luke Gifford - LB

Dallas Cowboys

20 special teams snaps

1 tackle

Randy Gregory - DE

Dallas Cowboys

Expected to play Oct. 25

Richie Incognito - OL

Las Vegas Raiders

Injured reserve

Andy Janovich - FB

Cleveland Browns

44 total snaps

24 offense

20 special teams

81.1 OFF grade per PFF for Week 4

Joshua Kalu - DB

Tennessee Titans

Bye

Sam Koch - P

Baltimore Ravens

8 special teams snaps

3 punts, 141 yards (48.0 average)

3 punts inside the 20

1 pass completion for 15 yards

Alex Lewis - OL

New York Jets

84 total snaps

77 offense

7 special teams

1 penalty

Devine Ozigbo - RB

Jacksonville Jaguars

Injured reserve

Brent Qvale - OL

Houston Texans

5 special teams snaps

Ndamukong Suh - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

45 defensive snaps

3 tackles (1 solo), 3 STOP tackles

1 forced fumble

2 QB hits, 1 QB hurry

92.0 DEF grade per PFF for Week 4

Maliek Collins - DL

Las Vegas Raiders

27 total snaps

25 defense

2 special teams

1 tackle, 1 STOP tackle

Chris Jones - CB

Arizona Cardinals

Inactive

Lamar Jackson - CB

New York Jets

74 total snaps

59 defense

13 special teams

2 tackles (1 solo), 1 STOP tackle

1 pass breakup

Freedom Akinmoladun - DL

Cincinnati Bengals

9 total snaps

8 defense

1 special teams
Huskers in the NFL - Practice Squad
Player/Team

Darrion Daniels - DL

San Francisco 49ers

Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR

Cincinnati Bengals

