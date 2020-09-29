 Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 3.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-29 05:55:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskers in the NFL: Stat Check Week 3

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
@RobinWashut
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 3. Stats courtesy of PFF.

Huskers in the NFL Week 1 Stat Check
Player Week 1 numbers

Ameer Abdullah - RB

Minnesota Vikings

20 special teams snaps

73.1 ST grade per PFF for Week 3

2 KR for 47 yards (23.5 average)

1 tackle

Rex Burkhead - RB

New England Patriots

42 total snaps

32 offense

10 special teams

86.4 OFF grade per PFF for Week 3

88.9 grade on passing plays, 85.2 on runs

6 rushes for 49 yards, 2 TDs, 6 first downs

7 catches (9 targets) for 49 yards, 1 TD, 3 first downs

Cethan Carter - TE

Cincinnati Bengals

41 total snaps

10 offense

31 special teams

1 catch (1 target) for 1 yard

1 tackle

Will Compton - LB

Tennessee Titans

19 total snaps

1 defense

18 special teams

No statistics

Lavonte David - LB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

63 defensive snaps

3 tackles (2 solo), 3 STOP tackles

1 interception

81.7 coverage grade per PFF for Week 3

Carlos Davis - DL

Pittsburgh Steelers

Inactive

Khalil Davis - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inactive

Nick Gates - OL

New York Giants

55 total snaps

52 offense

3 special teams

2 QB hurries allowed, 1 penalty

Nathan Gerry - OLB

Philadelphia Eagles

77 total snaps

71 defense

6 special teams

5 tackles (2 solo), 1 STOP tackle

80.0 tackling grade per PFF for Week 3

Luke Gifford - LB

Dallas Cowboys

22 special teams snaps

65.2 ST grade per PFF for Week 3

No statistics

Randy Gregory - DE

Dallas Cowboys

Expected to play Oct. 25

Richie Incognito - OL

Las Vegas Raiders

Injured Reserve

Andy Janovich - FB

Cleveland Browns

36 total snaps

17 offense

19 special teams

Team-high 78.7 ST grade per PFF for Week 3

1 tackle

Joshua Kalu - DB

Tennessee Titans

27 special teams snaps

1 tackle

1 penalty

Sam Koch - P

Baltimore Ravens

3 punts

49.0 averaege

1 punt inside the 20

Alex Lewis - OL

New York Jets

65 total snaps

64 offense

1 special teams

0 pressures allowed

1 penalty

Devine Ozigbo - RB

Jacksonville Jaguars

Injured Reserve

Brent Qvale - OL

Houston Texans

3 special teams snaps

Ndamukong Suh - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

45 defensive snaps

3 solo tackles, 1 STOP tackle

1 QB hit

73.1 run defense grade per PFF for Week 3

Maliek Collins - DL

Las Vegas Raiders

44 total snaps

40 defense

4 special teams

1 tackle

1 QB hurry

Freedom Akinmoladun - DL

Cincinnati Bengals

Inactive

Chris Jones - CB

Detroit Lions

13 snaps

6 defense

7 special teams
Huskers in the NFL - Practice Squad
Player/Team

Darrion Daniels - DL

San Francisco 49ers

Lamar Jackson - CB

New York Jets

Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR

Cincinnati Bengals

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}