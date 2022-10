Our Huskers Hot Board 2.0 is live, and we have cut down our list of top candidates for the Nebraska job pretty much in half – one month to the day after the release of our first Hot Board.

We will certainly subtract names, and we may add more names as the coaching search will continue to progress into November with candidates fluctuating up and down – both in terms of their own interest in the job and the Huskers' interest in them to fill the opening.

This list, however, is a look at who the primary targets are after Inside Nebraska and Rivals have spoken with multiple sources inside and outside the program about the coaching search over the last month. Each of the primary candidates listed have some written analysis from either Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter or Greg Smith or Rivals' Clint Cosgrove as detailed on our extended video breakdown.

Be sure to check out that deep-dive analysis in the video above, on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon or Podbean.